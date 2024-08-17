EUROPEAN MANUFACTURER AND SUPPLIER NORELEM TO OPEN A FACILITY IN THE USA

Greenville, SC, 2024-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — norelem, a global manufacturer and supplier of standard components for mechanical engineering and industrial applications, is set to open a new facility in the USA. This expansion represents a significant step in norelem’s international growth strategy and its commitment to better serving its customers in the USA.

norelem CEO Marcus Schneck highlighted the importance of the expansion, stating, “Establishing a local operational facility in the USA will ensure faster delivery of our high-quality engineered components to our customers, reducing shipping times and logistical complexities. This enables engineers and businesses to promptly access critical parts, minimizing downtime and enhancing operational efficiency.

“The local facility will also significantly bolster our technical and customer support capabilities, allowing us to provide personalized, end-to-end support tailored to our customer’s specific needs, from troubleshooting technical issues to offering guidance on product selection.”

Currently serving the USA market remotely, norelem has already established a robust customer base, with the new facility underscoring norelem’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the USA, one of its largest markets outside countries with local subsidiaries.

For over 65 years, norelem has been at the forefront of the mechanical engineering sector, continuously broadening its product range to meet evolving customer demands in over 75 countries.

The company boasts an extensive portfolio of over 100,000 high-quality standard components for machinery and automation. Known for its commitment to innovation and reliability, norelem introduces new products monthly and maintains swift, dependable delivery times, effectively catering to the dynamic needs of the engineering sector.

Marcus noted: “As we develop our presence in the USA we will continuously work to implement global best practices, beginning with the introduction of credit card transactions for US orders and an expansion of transactions in US Dollars.

“Beyond enhancing our logistical capabilities, establishing this facility is expected to generate numerous job opportunities within the local community, significantly contributing to regional economic development.”

As norelem continues to expand its operations, explore its extensive products and services by clicking here. For more information, please visit www.norelemusa.com

About norelem

norelem has been manufacturing and supplying parts and components for the mechanical engineering industry for over 65 years. Committed to expanding its extensive product portfolio, norelem currently supplies over 100,000 high-quality standard components for machinery and automation. From new products every month to guaranteed fast and reliable delivery times, norelem understands the fast-paced nature of the engineering industry. Plus, with 12 locations worldwide, norelem’s team are on hand to deliver on-site technical support to its customers, wherever they may be.

The norelem online shop is available for customers to order its standard parts conveniently at any time. Here, customers can also access norelem’s extensive CAD data to ensure efficient designs and considerable time savings when specifying products. norelem’s CAD data facilitates the integration of a product into the design process with unparalleled accuracy, so its customers no longer need to manually draw components from scratch.

Going above the role of a manufacturer and supplier, the norelem ACADEMY is the company’s commitment to shaping the future of engineering. Providing a gateway to expert knowledge in engineering, design and manufacturing, students and seasoned professionals alike can access a wealth of online resources, technical articles, and webinars as well as book the ACADEMY’s ShowTruck for more hands-on learning.