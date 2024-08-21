Weight Management Market Projected to Reach USD 725.6 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 7.7%

The global weight management market is poised for significant expansion, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2022 to 2032. The market, valued at USD 319 billion in 2021, reached USD 345.5 billion in 2022, reflecting a robust year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. By 2032, the market is projected to attain a value of approximately USD 725.6 billion.

This growth is largely driven by the increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles, which is fueling the demand for effective weight management solutions. As more individuals seek to address weight-related health concerns, the need for comprehensive and efficient weight management systems is becoming more critical.

In the period from 2021 to 2022, the market experienced a noteworthy Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth rate of 8.3%, culminating in a valuation of US$ 345.5 Billion. This robust growth follows the market’s standing at US$ 319 Billion in 2021, emphasizing the sector’s resilience and continuous evolution.

For example, in 2019, franchise owners in Metro Detroit unveiled a new Crunch Fitness gym in Waterford Township, marking the fifth fitness center established by the company in addition to its other branches in Farmington Hills, Westland, Dearborn, and Taylor. These developments highlight the region’s potential for significant market expansion in the upcoming years.

In the preceding year, from 2021 to 2022, the market demonstrated robust year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth at an impressive rate of 8.3%, culminating in a total valuation of US$ 345.5 billion. Notably, as of 2021, the Global Weight Management Industry already boasted a substantial worth, valued at US$ 319 billion.

This significant market expansion underscores the growing awareness and commitment to maintaining a healthy weight, as individuals increasingly seek innovative solutions to address their weight-related concerns.

As per the Institute of Health Metric and Evaluation, 30% of the world’s population is obese. Obese is one of the major health challenges in developed and developing countries. Also, the rising volume of bariatric surgeries and the rising adoption of online weight loss & management programs are anticipated to positively influence the industry in the forecast period.

The growing prevalence of obesity among the expanding population is expected to propel the market expansion during the forecast period. As per the World Obesity Atlas 2022, one billion people globally, including 1 in 5 women and 1 in 7 men, will be living with obesity by 2030. This significant rise in the number of obese patients is anticipated to drive demand for an efficient weight management system. Further, growing awareness about weight management and obesity among developing nations is expected to drive market growth in the coming period.

Increasing strategic collaborations of players with each other are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. In September 2019, Currax Pharmaceutical disclosed the acquisition of Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals. This acquisition resulted in the addition of Contrave anti-obesity medication to Currax’s product portfolio. Similarly, in November 2019, Novo Nordisk collaborated with UNICEF to prevent children from obesity. Such partnerships among players are expected to benefit the industry growth during the forecast period.

Lack of awareness regarding obesity and the inability to afford premium health club memberships among developing countries are expected to impact the market negatively in the forthcoming period. As per IQVIA, only 2% of the total obese population is treated with prescribed medicines. Further, the presence of a limited number of market players is another cause hindering the expansion. However, rising disposable income and increasing awareness about the alternatives for weight loss and management can propel market growth in the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Weight management market to secure US$ 725.6 Billion during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

By equipment, the fitness equipment segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The weight management industry to be dominated by the U.S while garnering US$ 250 Billion by 2032

The weight management industry in China is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period

The weight management market in Japan is estimated to reach US$ 41.1 Billion by 2032

“Increasing cases of obesity and the growing health concerns among baby boomers are expected to support the market expansion in the coming time,” remarks an analyst at FMI.

Competition Analysis

Key players in the industry include Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., NutriSystem, Inc., Weight Watchers International, Inc., eDiets.com, Inc., and Brunswick Corporation. Major developments in the market are:

In June 2022, Herbalife Nutrition inked a sports nutrition partnership with Notre Dame shooting guard Blake Wesley, who has been training at the Herbalife Nutrition IMPACT Basketball Center.

In January 2021, Herbalife Nutrition, an eminent nutrition company, announced that it had inked an agreement to repurchase approximately US$ 600 million of the Company’s common share beneficially owned by Carl C. Icahn and certain of his affiliates for US$ 48/05 per share.

In December 2020, Kainos Capital, a firm focused on specializing in managing food and consumer businesses, completed the acquisition of Nutrisystem from Tivity Health for US$ 575 Million. The private Capital Group of MSD Partners, LP partnered with Kainos Capital in the transaction in the form of preferred and common equity investment.

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Global Weight Management Industry, presenting a historical analysis from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on Diet (Meals, Beverages, Supplements), Equipment (Fitness Equipment, Surgical Equipment), Services (Fitness Centers, Slimming Centers, Consultation Services, Online Weight Loss Services), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America).

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Weight Management Industry Report

Global Weight Management Industry by Diet:

Weight Management Meals

Weight Management Beverages

Weight Management Supplements

Global Weight Management Industry by Equipment:

Weight Management Fitness Equipment

Weight Management Surgical Equipment

Global Weight Management Industry by Services:

Weight Management across Fitness Centers

Weight Management across Slimming Centers

Weight Management Consultation Services

Weight Management through Online Weight Loss Services

