A2P Messaging Market To Predict Global Expansion At A CAGR Of 4.9% From 2023 To 2030

A2P Messaging Industry Overview

The global A2P messaging market size was estimated at USD 66.84 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030. The market growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of mobile devices and smartphones worldwide. This widespread usage has created a large user base for application-to-person (A2P) messaging, which businesses are now leveraging to reach customers effectively.

The demand for personalized and targeted communication further drives market growth. As businesses recognize the value of customized messages that resonate with individual recipients, customer engagement enhances, leading to higher conversion rates. The market is gaining importance, particularly concerning secure & transactional messages like two-factor authentication (2FA) and account verification.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the A2P Messaging Market

This growing significance is due to the need for reliable channels to deliver time-sensitive and confidential information securely. As businesses embrace these emerging trends, such as Rich Communication Services (RCS) and chatbots, A2P messaging is being transformed into interactive and dynamic communication experiences. These advancements in messaging technologies are paving the way for further expansion and innovation within the market. The market is witnessing a rise in adopting A2P messaging for business communications, driven by a desire to enhance customer experience. Businesses acknowledge the extensive reach and immediate nature of A2P messaging.

With many people owning mobile devices worldwide, A2P messaging offers a direct and efficient means of connecting with customers and employees. By customizing messages based on individual preferences and behaviors, businesses can increase engagement and conversion rates. Furthermore, integrating A2P messaging with other communication channels like email and social media is becoming increasingly common. This multi-channel approach ensures a unified and consistent customer experience across various touchpoints. The role of e-commerce in driving the demand for the market is pivotal. As online shopping grows rapidly and more e-commerce platforms emerge, businesses and customers require efficient communication.

A2P messaging enables e-commerce businesses to send timely updates, notifications, and confirmations directly to customers’ mobile devices, ensuring a convenient shopping experience. Moreover, A2P messaging serves as a valuable tool for marketing and customer engagement in the e-commerce sector. Businesses effectively leverage it to send promotional offers, discount codes, and personalized recommendations, fostering customer retention and loyalty. By delivering targeted and relevant messages, e-commerce companies can effectively reach their customer base, resulting in increased sales and higher satisfaction levels.

With the rising number of people subscribing to mobile services, the market is witnessing substantial growth. This worldwide phenomenon is primarily caused by the widespread adoption of mobile devices and the expansion of cellular networks. As a consequence, A2P messaging services have garnered a wide range of users as businesses and organizations acknowledge the immense potential of this mode of communication. As the number of individuals acquiring mobile devices and utilizing cellular networks increases, the influence and outreach of A2P communications continue to expand.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Category Communication Services Industry Research Reports.

• The global wireless testing market size was estimated at USD 14.55 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2024 to 2030. The wireless testing market is experiencing robust growth, driven by a confluence of technological advancements and expanding applications across diverse industries.

• The global satellite manufacturing market size was estimated at USD 18.75 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2024 to 2030. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for communication services and expanding satellite applications, such as navigation and observation of earth.

A2P Messaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global A2P messaging market based on component, deployment mode, enterprise size, SMS traffic, application, vertical, and region:

A2P Messaging Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

• Platform

• Service

A2P Messaging Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

• On-premise

• Cloud

A2P Messaging Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises

A2P Messaging SMS Traffic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

• National

• Cross-border

A2P Messaging Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

• Pushed Content Services

• Interactive Services

• Promotional Campaigns

• Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Services

• Others

A2P Messaging Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Media & Entertainment

• Retail & E-commerce

• Travel & Tourism

• Others

A2P Messaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

• South America

o Brazil

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Order a free sample PDF of the A2P Messaging Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies profiled:

• Twilio Inc.

• Dialogue Communications

• Infobip Ltd.

• Sinch

• Proximus

• Tata Communications

• AT&T Inc.

• Chain Mobile Ltd.

• Orange S.A.

• Genesys