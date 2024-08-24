Innodisk Showcases AI Applications Powered by its Memory and Storage Solutions at FMS 2024

Taipei, Taiwan, 2024-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Innodisk, a leading global AI solution provider, is excited to announce its participation in the 2024 FMS: The Future of Memory and Storage.

This year, Innodisk is showcasing its latest advancements in Data Intelligence and a new lineup of storage and memory solutions designed to power AI applications across various vertical markets.

Data at the Core of AI Deployments



Innodisk’s commitment to Data Intelligence has been a cornerstone since its inception and is now evolving into one of its nine key intelligences. As the foundation of AI computing, Innodisk’s industrial-grade SSDs and DRAM modules offer superior storage and transmission capabilities, empowering innovative AI applications. At FMS 2024, Innodisk is presenting new products and creating synergy with other solutions to drive AI applications in sectors such as industrial automation, healthcare, and smart cities.

Market Leadership and Strategic Evolution



Holding the distinction of being the top 1 industrial SSD provider and top 8 DRAM module manufacturers globally, Innodisk uniquely focuses only on industrial-grade solutions within the top 10 DRAM lineup. Leveraging decades of experience in fulfilling the IPC market, Innodisk has strategically expanded its product and solution offerings to meet the growing demands of the AIoT and edge AI markets. This foresight ensures that Innodisk’s high-performance and high-endurance products are well-suited for the challenging edge environments where AI applications are experiencing rapid growth.

Showcase Highlights at FMS 2024



Innodisk’s booth (#713) at FMS 2024 will be a hub of innovations in its Data Intelligence that aims to empower edge AI computing and support data-driven business. Essential products on display include CXL, LPCAMM2, MRDIMM, E1.S/E3.S modules, and 16TB SSD series. In addition to these offerings, Innodisk also demonstrates real-world AI applications powered by its DRAM and storage solutions. These applications highlight Innodisk’s expertise in software and hardware integration, extension peripherals, and AI accelerators. A key demonstration is the InnoPPE detection solution, which is enhanced with the NX Witness Server, and this solution underscores the importance of safety in industrial environments. Another highlight is the InnoTracking solution, which showcases advanced tracking capabilities for logistics and asset management.

Visit Innodisk at Booth #713 to explore the future of Data Intelligence and discover how Innodisk’s storage and memory solutions can fuel your next AI application. Don’t miss the insightful presentation, “Rethinking Storage & Memory Solutions in the Age of AI,” on 7th August at 2:35 pm in the FMS Theater.

www.innodisk.com

Innodisk Corporation

Chen Clara

Phone : +886 277033000 ext. 1516

Fax : –

clara_chen@innodisk.com

Innodisk Corporation

Lin Alyssa

Phone : +886 277033000 ext. 1524

Fax : –

alyssa_lin@innodisk.com