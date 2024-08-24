IVS School of Art and Design Launches Advanced Interior Architecture & Design Courses in Delhi

Delhi, India, 2024-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — IVS School of Art and Design, a leader in creative education, proudly announces the launch of its highly anticipated Advanced Interior Architecture & Design courses in Delhi. These new programs are designed to empower aspiring designers with cutting-edge skills, innovative design methodologies, and industry-relevant knowledge essential for succeeding in the dynamic field of interior architecture and design.

As the demand for creative and technically proficient interior designers continues to rise, IVS School of Art and Design remains at the forefront of delivering comprehensive and quality education. The newly introduced Advanced Interior Architecture & Design courses are meticulously crafted to blend aesthetic principles with architectural expertise, offering students a robust platform to explore their creative potential while mastering the intricacies of spatial design.

The curriculum is developed in collaboration with seasoned professionals and industry experts, ensuring that students receive hands-on training in the latest design technologies and sustainable practices. With a focus on both residential and commercial spaces, the program covers an array of topics including advanced space planning, sustainable design strategies, materials and finishes, lighting design, and project management.

Key Highlights of the Advanced Interior Architecture & Design Courses:

Comprehensive Curriculum: A well-rounded program that integrates creative design principles with architectural theory and practice.

Expert Faculty: Learn from industry veterans and academic leaders who bring real-world experience and insight into the classroom.

State-of-the-Art Facilities: Access to the latest design tools, software, and studio environments that foster innovation and creativity.

Industry Exposure: Engage in live projects, internships, and workshops that provide invaluable industry experience and networking opportunities.

Sustainability Focus: Courses designed to address the growing need for sustainable and environmentally conscious design solutions.

Commenting on the launch, Bharat Negi, Marketing Head at IVS School of Art and Design, said, “Our new Advanced Interior Architecture & Design courses are a testament to our commitment to providing top-tier education that aligns with industry demands. We are excited to offer a program that not only enhances design skills but also prepares students for leadership roles in the industry.”

These courses are ideal for individuals seeking to advance their careers in interior design, whether they are fresh graduates, working professionals, or design enthusiasts looking to refine their expertise. With an emphasis on creativity, innovation, and practical application, IVS School of Art and Design continues to shape the future of design education in India.

About IVS School of Art and Design:

IVS School of Art and Design is a premier institution dedicated to fostering creativity and excellence in the fields of art and design. IVS is one of the best interior design colleges in Delhi and offers a wide range of programs that cater to the diverse interests of its students, from visual arts to interior design. With a legacy of nurturing creative talent and a commitment to providing world-class education, IVS School of Art and Design is a hub for aspiring artists and designers.

Phone: 08826357142

Website: www.ivsindia.com