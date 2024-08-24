Biopharma PEG Expands Multi-Arm PEG Product Line

Watertown, MA, 2024-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Biopharma PEG, a leader in PEG derivatives, is excited to announce the expansion of its high-purity Multi-Arm PEG linker product line, catering to the evolving needs of the medical and bioorganic fields. These advanced PEG linkers are available in various functional groups and molecular weights ranging from 1k to 40k, offering unmatched versatility and performance for research and development in cutting-edge medical applications.

“Biopharma PEG is committed to delivering high-purity multi-arm PEG linkers with diverse functional groups and molecular weights from 1k to 40k,” said Sonia Lee, Biopharma PEG. “Our multi-arm PEG derivatives are widely recognized as smart cross-linkers, and they have been extensively studied for their ability to form hydrogels. These hydrogels are pivotal in medical devices, regenerative medicine, drug delivery systems, 3D cell culture, and wound healing.”

Diverse Product Offering: Biopharma PEG’s multi-arm PEG products are available with various branching structures and functional groups to meet the specific needs of researchers and developers in the medical and bioorganic fields. Key product categories include:

2-Arm PEG (Y-shape PEG, branched PEG): Ideal for applications requiring a branched structure, such as Y-shape-PEG-NHS.

4-Arm PEG: Available in options like 4-ArmPEG-SG, 4-ArmPEG-SS, and 4-ArmPEG-NH2, these linkers provide enhanced cross-linking capabilities.

8-Arm PEG: Examples include 8-ArmPEG-SG, 8-ArmPEG-SS, and 8-ArmPEG-Mal, offering maximum branching for complex hydrogel formation.

These products are offered in molecular weights of MW 2k, MW 5k, MW 10k, MW 20k, and MW 40k, allowing for precise control over the physical and chemical properties of the final hydrogel structures. The total molecular weight of each multi-arm PEG product is calculated as the sum of the molecular weights of the PEG chains on each arm.

Key Applications in Medicine: Multi-arm PEG linkers from Biopharma PEG are vital in several advanced medical applications:

Controlled Drug Release: The cross-linked hydrogels formed by multi-arm PEGs provide a stable matrix for the sustained and controlled release of drugs, ensuring targeted delivery and enhanced therapeutic efficacy.

3D Cell Culture: Multi-arm PEG hydrogels create a supportive, biocompatible environment that mimics natural tissue, making them ideal for 3D cell culture and tissue engineering.

Wound Sealing and Healing: Multi-arm PEG hydrogels are increasingly used in wound care, offering effective sealing properties that promote faster healing and reduce the risk of infection.

Custom Solutions for Specialized Needs: In addition to the standard product offerings, Biopharma PEG provides custom synthesis of multi-arm PEGs with specific molecular weights and functional groups not listed in the online catalog. This allows researchers and developers to tailor PEG linkers to their unique project requirements. Inquiries for custom synthesis can be directed to sales@biochempeg.com, where our team is ready to assist with pricing and availability.

Contact Information: For more details on Biopharma PEG’s high-purity multi-arm PEG linkers or to explore custom synthesis options, please visit www.biochempeg.com or reach out to our team at sales@biochempeg.com.

