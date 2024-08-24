Housing Guards Announces Expansion in Newmarket New Lumber Supplies to Meet Growing Demand

Pickering, ON, 2024-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Housing Guards, a leader in the building supplies industry, is proud to announce its expansion into the new range of high-quality lumber supplies Newmarket . This exciting development aligns with the company’s commitment to providing top-notch products and services to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

The new lumber supplies offering in Newmarket will feature a wide variety of premium-grade materials, including structural lumber, treated wood, and specialty products designed for both residential and commercial projects. Housing Guards has always prioritized quality and reliability, and this expansion ensures that local builders, contractors, and DIY enthusiasts have access to the best materials available.

“Expanding our operations to include lumber supplies in Newmarket is a significant milestone for Housing Guards,” said at Housing Guards. “We understand the importance of high-quality materials in successful construction projects, and we’re excited to support the Newmarket community with our extensive range of lumber products.”

The new product line will be available at Housing Guards’ Newmarket location starting [Date]. Customers can expect exceptional service and expert advice from the team, ensuring they find the right products for their specific needs.

About Housing Guards:

Housing Guards is a leading provider of high-quality building materials and services, committed to delivering excellence and innovation to the construction industry. With a focus on customer satisfaction and product integrity, Housing Guards continues to be a trusted partner for all building and renovation projects.

Contact:

Charlene Alice

Housing Guards

1315 Pickering Pkwy suite 300, Pickering, ON L1V 7G5

416 770 6833

housingguards@gmail.com