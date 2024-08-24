Discover Asian Excellence and Global Trends at FaW TOKYO October Edition

Tokyo, Japan, 2024-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — FaW TOKYO is excited to announce its October Edition, a premier global fashion trade show happening from October 15-17 at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan, where international exhibitors will showcase the latest in apparel, textiles, accessories, eyewear, sustainable fashion, and fashion technology, making it a must-attend event for industry professionals.

With over 1,000 exhibitors from 30 countries and regions, visitors will experience a diverse assembly of fashion talents and innovations. The exhibition offers a comprehensive fashion showcase, featuring everything from high-quality textiles to unique fashion brands, ensuring that attendees can find inspiration and opportunities across the entire fashion spectrum.

FaW TOKYO will host eight uniquely curated shows, including the BRANDS & DESIGNERS EXPO, a showcase of innovative international brands and designers. The newly launched MADE in JAPAN EXPORT FAIR will premiere Japanese-made fashion products to global importers, wholesalers, and buyers seeking Japanese apparel, textiles and materials, while the TEXTILE EXPO will feature a variety of materials from around the world. FASHION SOURCING EXPO will be the go-to area to source and compare, with its selection of global factories with top-level technology trusted by Japanese manufacturers, perfect for OEM/ODM partners. Witness more at SUSTAINABLE FASHION EXPO, focusing on sustainable fashion and materials, and at WELLNESS & SPORTS EXPO, exploring wellness, beauty, functional fashion, and sportswear, and FASHION TECH EXPO presenting the latest advancements in fashion technology.

iOFT – International Optical Fair Tokyo, Japan’s largest eyewear trade show, will introduce new features such as GLOW, a special exhibiting area for high-design, sophisticated eyewear, and the Fukui Zone, showcasing quality products from Japan’s major eyewear production area. Additional highlights include the International Designers “Tide” for unique international eyewear designs and the Japanese Designers Zone, LUXURY Zone, and iOFT Sourcing Fair, offering top-tier eyewear and sourcing opportunities.

In addition to individual exhibitors from across the world, attendees can also visit 15 international pavilions, representing countries and regions such as Italy, Turkey, Peru, South Africa, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, China, Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and more, providing a global fashion marketplace in one location.

This event also highlights the latest trends for the 2025 Spring/Summer and 2025 Autumn/Winter seasons, showcasing International Brands “Trends” to help you get ahead with the latest fashion insights. The Japanese Designer’s Gate will feature top Japanese designers, while a diverse selection of textiles and fabrics from Japan, Asia and Europe will provide an excellent selection and experience for all participants.

Visit WELLNESS & SPORTS EXPO to find health & beauty products, sports & athleisure wear, femcare products, and smart clothing. Plus, discover sustainable solutions in SUSTAINABLE FASHION EXPO, including upcycled materials made from food waste, companies with sustainable manufacturing methods, and more!

