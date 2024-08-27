Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Demand: Addressing the Needs of the Biopharmaceutical Industry

Preparative And Process Chromatography Market Growth & Trends

The global preparative and process chromatography market size is expected to reach USD 19.04 billion in 2030 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.08% over the forecast period. High demand for monoclonal antibodies, rising geriatric population, growing food safety concerns, demand for purification & separation of chemical compounds on a larger scale, growing government investments in synthetic biology & genome, increasing demand for insulin & other biopharmaceutical products, and rising awareness of advances in preparative & process chromatography are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Access the Preparative And Process Chromatography Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Process Chromatography, Preparative Chromatography), By End-use (Food, Nutraceutical), By Type, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Furthermore, increased R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are boosting the usage of liquid chromatographic techniques in downstream tests, resulting in market growth. The demand for separation and process chromatography systems can be attributed to an increase in research activities in the fields of biotechnology and pharmaceutics, as well as arise in the requirement for separation analysis around the world. Rising government and private-sector investment in separation and process chromatography is a major driver of global market growth.

In addition, technological advancements designed to improve end-product yield recovery are accelerating and enhancing the adoption of these procedures in a variety of applications. Moreover, the growing use of these methodologies has prompted the industry’s major players to make strategic expenditures to improve their revenue share. Companies are working hard to develop new items to fulfill shifting consumer needs. Shimadzu Corporation, for example, announced their “Advanced i-Series” HPLC in November 2020. This is a new flagship liquid chromatography machine that can be used remotely. Similarly, in July 2022, Bio-Rad Laboratories launched EconoFit low-pressure prepacked chromatography column packs.

Order your free sample copy of “Preparative And Process Chromatography Market Report 2023 – 2030, published by Grand View Research

Preparative And Process Chromatography Market Report Highlights

Process chromatography dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to the growing research activities and adoption of automated systems in the field of biopharmaceuticals

The liquid chromatographic segment held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 owing to the high demand for preparative HPLC in the therapeutic development process

The pharmaceutical segment held the largest share in 2022 owing to increasing application in drug safety assessment as an analytical tool for qualitative and quantitative analysis

North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the increasing investments in the development of new resin for the isolation and purification of vaccines. Extensive COVID-19 vaccine development efforts in the region have spurred market growth as the process significantly relies on the use of chromatography for the characterization

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The growing biopharmaceutical sector in the region has increased the demand for antibodies and resins. Extensive R&D activities in the Asian pharmaceutical market result in the growing demand for chromatography products

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Companies engaged in the development of innovative products are expected to intensify the market competition. The key players are focused on continuous innovations and launching products to retain and acquire market share. Moreover, the companies are developing products as per the global demands, along with the integration of advanced technologies in the product. For instance, in August 2020, the new Thermo Scientific Dionex Easion ion chromatographic system was launched by Thermo Fisher Scientific for water analysis. This product support reduces the total cost of maintenance and ownership. In November 2020, Shimadzu Corporation launched the “Advanced i-Series” HPLC. This is an improved flagship LC model to support remote work.

Explore Horizon, the world’s most expansive market research database

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter