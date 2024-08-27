Global Drug Formulation Market Set to Reach USD 1.58 Trillion by 2022, Expected to Grow at 5.6% CAGR Through 2032

The global drug formulation market is poised for substantial growth, with demand projected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2022 to 2032. By the end of 2022, sales in the drug formulation market are expected to reach a valuation of USD 1.58 trillion, driven by increasing advancements in pharmaceutical technologies and drug delivery systems.

Notably, oral drug formulations are expected to experience exponential growth throughout the forecast period, with a projected CAGR of 6.0%. This growth is propelled by the increasing preference for oral formulations due to their ease of administration, patient compliance, and technological innovations in drug delivery.

As the demand for efficient and effective drug formulations continues to rise globally, the market is on a strong trajectory for significant expansion over the next decade.

Because it makes it easier to convert active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) into completed medications that are safe for people to take, the global drug formulation market is essential to the pharmaceutical sector. Both the rising demand for pharmaceutical products and improvements in the technology of medicine formulation account for the anticipated growth.

Key Takeaways:

The global drug formulation market is expected to reach USD 2.87 trillion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% .

by 2032, growing at a CAGR of . Oral formulations are projected to experience the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Rising demand for innovative drug delivery systems and growing healthcare needs worldwide are key drivers.

Competitive Landscape:

In the medication formulation industry, major players are employing methods such as advanced product launches through approvals and mergers and acquisitions. The major businesses are concentrating on working with the research institutes to gain a competitive edge in the marketplace.

A definitive merger agreement between Bristol Myers Squibb and Turning Point Therapeutics was signed on June 20, 2022. This acquisition will expand BMS’s selection of oncology drugs because Turning Point Therapeutics is a precision oncology company that is still in the clinical development stage.

AstraZeneca introduced The Evusheld long-acting antibody combo to the public on March 20, 2022. For the pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) of COVID-19 in a sizable population, it has received authorization in Europe.

Key Companies Profiled:

AstraZeneca plc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly and Company

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Johnson & Johnson

3M Company

Bayer AG

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Amgen, Inc.

Sanofi SA

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Gerresheimer AG

Nimbus Therapeutics

Antares Pharma, Inc.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.

A Old Full Report Analysis Click Here

Key Market Segments Covered in Drug Formulation Industry Research:

By Dosage Form:

Oral formulations Tablets Immediate Release Modified Release Chewable Effervescent Capsules Hard Gelatin Capsules Softgel Capsules Others Powders & Granules Lozenges & Pastilles Gummies Others

Parenteral formulations Solutions Suspensions Emulsions for injection or infusion Powders for injection or infusion Gels for injection implants

Topical formulations Pastes Ointments and oils Creams, lotions, and foams. Gels, tinctures, and powders Sprays and patches

Inhalation formulations Pressurized Metered Dose Inhaler Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI) Nebulizer



By Indication:

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Respiratory Diseases

Central Nervous System Disorders

Autoimmune Diseases

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Dermatological Disorders

Other

By End User:

Big pharma

Small & Medium Size Pharma

Biotech Companies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube