Global Drug Formulation Market Set to Reach USD 1.58 Trillion by 2022, Expected to Grow at 5.6% CAGR Through 2032

Posted on 2024-08-27 by in Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals // 0 Comments

Drug Formulation Market

Drug Formulation Market

The global drug formulation market is poised for substantial growth, with demand projected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2022 to 2032. By the end of 2022, sales in the drug formulation market are expected to reach a valuation of USD 1.58 trillion, driven by increasing advancements in pharmaceutical technologies and drug delivery systems.

Notably, oral drug formulations are expected to experience exponential growth throughout the forecast period, with a projected CAGR of 6.0%. This growth is propelled by the increasing preference for oral formulations due to their ease of administration, patient compliance, and technological innovations in drug delivery.

As the demand for efficient and effective drug formulations continues to rise globally, the market is on a strong trajectory for significant expansion over the next decade.

Because it makes it easier to convert active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) into completed medications that are safe for people to take, the global drug formulation market is essential to the pharmaceutical sector. Both the rising demand for pharmaceutical products and improvements in the technology of medicine formulation account for the anticipated growth.

Key Takeaways:

  • The global drug formulation market is expected to reach USD 2.87 trillion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%.
  • Oral formulations are projected to experience the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.
  • Rising demand for innovative drug delivery systems and growing healthcare needs worldwide are key drivers.

Competitive Landscape:

In the medication formulation industry, major players are employing methods such as advanced product launches through approvals and mergers and acquisitions. The major businesses are concentrating on working with the research institutes to gain a competitive edge in the marketplace.

  • A definitive merger agreement between Bristol Myers Squibb and Turning Point Therapeutics was signed on June 20, 2022. This acquisition will expand BMS’s selection of oncology drugs because Turning Point Therapeutics is a precision oncology company that is still in the clinical development stage.
  • AstraZeneca introduced The Evusheld long-acting antibody combo to the public on March 20, 2022. For the pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) of COVID-19 in a sizable population, it has received authorization in Europe.

Key Companies Profiled:

  • AstraZeneca plc.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Gilead Sciences, Inc.
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • AbbVie Inc.
  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • 3M Company
  • Bayer AG
  • Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
  • Amgen, Inc.
  • Sanofi SA
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Gerresheimer AG
  • Nimbus Therapeutics
  • Antares Pharma, Inc.
  • IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.

A Old Full Report Analysis Click Here

Key Market Segments Covered in Drug Formulation Industry Research:

By Dosage Form:

  • Oral formulations
    • Tablets
      • Immediate Release
      • Modified Release
      • Chewable
      • Effervescent
    • Capsules
      • Hard Gelatin Capsules
      • Softgel Capsules
      • Others
    • Powders & Granules
    • Lozenges & Pastilles
    • Gummies
    • Others
  • Parenteral formulations
    • Solutions
    • Suspensions
    • Emulsions for injection or infusion
    • Powders for injection or infusion
    • Gels for injection implants
  • Topical formulations
    • Pastes
    • Ointments and oils
    • Creams, lotions, and foams.
    • Gels, tinctures, and powders
    • Sprays and patches
  • Inhalation formulations
    • Pressurized Metered Dose Inhaler
    • Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI)
    • Nebulizer

By Indication:

  • Infectious Diseases
  • Cancer
  • Cardiovascular Diseases
  • Diabetes
  • Respiratory Diseases
  • Central Nervous System Disorders
  • Autoimmune Diseases
  • Gastrointestinal Diseases
  • Musculoskeletal Disorders
  • Dermatological Disorders
  • Other

By End User:

  • Big pharma
  • Small & Medium Size Pharma
  • Biotech Companies

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Oceania
  • The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:        

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution