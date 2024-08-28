Caps And Closures Market: Regulatory Framework and Compliance

Caps And Closures Industry Overview

The global caps and closures market size was estimated at USD 74.64 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2024 to 2030.Growing demand for various food products and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages is anticipated to trigger market growth. Caps and closures act as a barrier and prevent packaged contents from getting exposed to ambient air and dust particles and allow easy dispensing. Caps and closures have applications in several other end-use industries, such as healthcare, personal care, home care, and automotive. Rising awareness about the benefits of healthy eating is likely to boost the demand for dietary supplements, which in turn is expected to further drive demand for packaging products.

Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN), a leading trade association representing dietary supplement and functional food manufacturers and ingredient suppliers in the U.S. conducted a consumer survey in 2023 on dietary supplements, wherein multivitamins were consumed by 70% of participants, followed by specialty supplements such as omega-3s, melatonin, probiotics, and fiber used by 52 % of participants. In addition, the sports nutrition supplements segment witnessed a 5% increase in consumption compared to previous years. All these factors are anticipated to drive the demand for market growth.

Increasing demand for caps and closures is closely associated with the rise of urbanization in the U.S. Consumers in urban areas prefer packaging solutions that are convenient and suitable for on-the-go consumption of food and beverages. Caps and closures play a vital role in providing this convenience by ensuring easy opening and closing of products, as well as preventing spills. In addition, they create an airtight seal that keeps the products fresh for a longer period by preventing the entry of bacteria. These address the growing concerns about safety and hygiene associated with food and beverage products, as they help prevent spoilage. Hence, expanding food and beverage industries with growing urbanization is expected to boost the demand for caps and closures over the forecast period.

Caps And Closures Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global caps and closures market based on material, product, application, and region:

Caps And Closures Material Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Plastic

• Metal

• Others

Caps And Closures Product Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Dispensing Caps

• Screw Closures

• Crown Closures

• Aerosol Closures

• Others

Caps And Closures Application Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Beverages

• Food

• Healthcare

• Personal Care

• Home Care

• Industrial

Caps And Closures Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o France

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Southeast Asia

• Central & South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

Key Companies profiled:

• Crown

• Amcor plc

• Closure Systems International

• Ball Corporation

• Silgan Holdings Inc.

• Berry Global Inc.

• Guala Closures S.p.A

• AptarGroup, Inc.

• BERICAP

• Nippon Closures Co., Ltd.

• Sonoco Products Company

• Webpac Ltd

• JELINEK CORK GROUP

• UAB Elmoris

• CL Smith

• PELLICONI & C. SPA

• O.BERK

• UNITED CAPS