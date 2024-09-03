Digital Diabetes Management Market: Empowering Patients Through Technology

Digital Diabetes Management Industry Overview

The global digital diabetes management market size was valued at USD 11.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2023 to 2030. The market’s robust growth is majorly attributed to the growing prevalence of diabetes, coupled with technological advancements and innovations. As per the International Diabetes Federation, around 537 million adults were living with diabetes in 2021, with the number expected to reach 783 million by 2045. As digital technology is continuously advancing, the market is expected to witness a wide range of innovations within the diabetes space, which has the potential to change the way we manage the disease. The number of smartphone apps available for diabetes management has increased sharply in recent years, and over a hundred apps are available on web-based app stores that can help patients monitor their blood glucose levels.

Rapidly changing lifestyle patterns, such as smoking and increasing consumption of alcohol, are expected to contribute to the increasing incidence of diabetes worldwide. Moreover, obesity is another major factor in the fast-growing number of diabetes patients. The market for diet and weight management apps is showing great potential with the increasing obese population, coupled with the growing awareness regarding these services among patients.

Diabetes is a clinical condition where the inability of the pancreas to produce insulin causes an increase in glucose levels in the body. Diabetic patients face many daily challenges, such as not knowing what to eat, understanding medical advice, and the impact of food and activity on sugar. The anytime and everywhere nature of digital technologies enables patients to address their health concerns by communicating with the medical staff and exchanging data. Connecting patients and their care teams has developed a digital ecosystem of data-driven solutions to improve diabetes treatment.

The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the digital diabetes management devices market. Managing blood glucose levels became critical for patients admitted to hospitals with severe lung infections. Medications used to treat the disease led to a significant change in patient blood glucose levels. Moreover, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlighted that people living with diabetes and diagnosed with COVID-19 were at high risk of being admitted to critical care. Thus, the need for using diabetes management devices significantly increased.

Digital Diabetes Management Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global digital diabetes management market based on product, type, end-use, and region:

Digital Diabetes Management Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Smart Glucose Meter

• Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring System

• Smart Insulin Pens

• Smart Insulin Pumps

• Apps

o Digital Diabetes Management Apps

o Weight & Diet Management Apps

Digital Diabetes Management Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Wearable Devices

• Handheld Devices

Digital Diabetes Management End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Hospitals

• Home settings

• Diagnostic centers

Digital Diabetes Management Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o Norway

o Denmark

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Thailand

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Kuwait

Key Companies profiled:

• Abbott

• Medtronic

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Bayer AG

• Sanofi

• Dexcom, Inc.

• LifeScan, Inc.

• Insulet Corporation

• Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

• B. Braun Melsungen AG