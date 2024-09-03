Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market Set for Steady Growth, Expected to Reach USD 2,580.90 Million by 2034 at a 3.9% of CAGR

The global venous thromboembolism (VTE) treatment market is poised for significant expansion, according to the latest industry analysis. The market is projected to be valued at USD 1,760.42 million in 2024 and is anticipated to grow to USD 2,580.90 million by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% over the forecast period.

This anticipated growth underscores the increasing focus on managing and treating venous thromboembolism, a condition that encompasses deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE). The market expansion is driven by advancements in treatment options, increasing awareness of VTE risks, and the rising prevalence of risk factors associated with thromboembolism.

Venous thromboembolism treatment involves segmented pneumatic compression pumps without gradient, segmented pneumatic compression pumps with calibrated gradient, lower pneumatic compression sleeves, non-segmented pneumatic compression pumps permanent inferior vena cava filters, retrievable inferior vena cava filters, embolectomy balloon catheters, percutaneous thrombectomy devices, catheter-directed thrombolysis (CDT) devices and upper pneumatic compression sleeves. Based on the disease indication, deep vein thrombosis is expected to hold a prominent share in the overall Global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Industry.

Poor Reimbursement Scenario Against High Treatment Costs to Restrict Adoption

Several factors are impacting the overall growth of the Global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Industry. The first and most important factor driving the venous thromboembolism treatment market is the increasing prevalence of venous thromboembolism disease. Other factors, such as the increasing retrieval rate of vena cava filters, increasing healthcare awareness, presence of favorable reimbursement policies, and the increasing geriatric population, are also responsible for the growth of the Global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Industry.

Apart from the driving factors of the venous thromboembolism treatment market, few factors are likely to hinder the overall growth of the Global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Industry. The high cost associated with venous thromboembolism treatment therapy, poor reimbursement for some of the treatment devices, and poor insurance support are among the major factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the Global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Industry.

Drug-based Treatment Witnessing Traction across Europe

Although increasing preference for drug-based venous thromboembolism treatment is highly likely to hinder the growth of the market, new-generation drugs, including non-vitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulants (NOACs) such as dabigatran, rivaroxaban, apixaban, and edoxaban, are estimated to boost the adoption rate of venous thromboembolism treatment due to increased efficacy. However, there are regional variations to this trend.

North America is expected to be a prominent region in the Global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Industry because of the presence of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure and numerous technological advancements in the region. The increasing prevalence of venous thromboembolism is also responsible for boosting the growth of the North American market. Treatment using mechanical and interventional prophylaxis systems is expected to be increasingly adopted in the North American region during the forecast period. In addition, drug-based treatment is expected to gain popularity in the European region, which is expected to subsequently decrease the usage of mechanical and interventional treatments in the region.

On the other hand, increasing per capita healthcare expenditure is one of the macroeconomic factors that is likely to boost the market. Nowadays, certain changes in the socio-economic scenario can also lead to significant growth in the venous thromboembolism treatment market.

Tier 1 Players Account for Nearly 35% Market Revenue Share

Some of the key manufacturers of venous thromboembolism treatment are mainly focusing on innovating and launching new and advanced products. Major players in the Global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Industry are focusing on collaborations and acquisitions. For example, venous thromboembolism treatment is majorly adopted by hospitals, catheterization laboratories, and ambulatory surgical centers. Hospitals are expected to hold a significant revenue share in the Global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Industry.

The report tracks some of the key companies operating in the venous thromboembolism treatment market such as ArjoHuntleigh AB, AngioDynamics, Cardinal Health Inc., BTG International Ltd., Stryker Corporation, DJO Global Inc., EKOS Corp, Teleflex Inc., Boston Scientific Corp. several other companies are operating in the Global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Industry. AngioDynamics, Boston Scientific Corp., and Cardinal Health Inc. are expected to hold a prominent share in the venous thromboembolism treatment market. These tier 1 companies hold a share of approximately 35% in the Global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Industry.

Global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Industry by Category by Product:

Non-Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps

Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps without Gradient

Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps with Calibrated Gradient

Upper Pneumatic Compression Sleeves

Lower Pneumatic Compression Sleeves

Permanent Inferior Vena Cava Filters

Retrievable Inferior Vena Cava Filters

Embolectomy Balloon Catheters

Percutaneous Thrombectomy Devices

Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis (CDT) Devices

By Disease Indication:

Deep Venous Thrombosis

Pulmonary Embolism

By End User:

Hospitals

Catheterisation Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

