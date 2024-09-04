Chromatography Instruments Market 20: The Shift Towards Automation and Efficiency

The global chromatography instruments market size is expected to reach USD 13.80 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is driven by several key factors, such as the growth of the pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the market growth, as these instruments are extensively used in drug discovery, development, and quality control processes. In addition, rising investments in pharmaceutical R&D, particularly in emerging markets like Asia Pacific, are fueling the demand for chromatography instruments in the region.

Chromatography instruments are largely used for purification, identification, and analysis of drug substances and formulations. For instance, High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) is used for drug purification and quality control. Furthermore, technological advancements have enabled the development of efficient and advanced chromatography instruments, which are more accurate and reliable to ensure the strength, purity, quality, and potency of drug products.

However, the market is witnessing growth restraint due to the high cost of chromatography instruments and consumables. Similarly, the operating cost of chromatography instruments, which involves the use of multiple solvents, and maintenance, restricts their use by small and medium companies and research institutions due to financial constraints. Moreover, strict regulatory guidelines and safety concerns also hinder market growth.

Chromatography Instruments Market Report Highlights:

Based on chromatography systems, the liquid chromatography segment dominates the market with a revenue share of over 48% in 2023. This growth is attributed to high demand in the pharmaceutical industry, where LC is crucial for drug development, quality control, and ensuring the purity and potency of drug substances.

Based on consumables, the columns segment led the market with the largest revenue share of more than 55% in 2023. The segment growth is driven by innovations in column technology, such as the development of narrow bore and capillary columns.

Based on accessories, the column accessories segment led the market with the largest revenue share of over 48% in 2023. The demand is driven by factors such as the increasing complexity of samples and the growing adoption of automated chromatography systems.

Based on application, the pharmaceutical firms segment dominates the market with a largest revenue share of more than 54% in 2023. Pharmaceutical companies uses chromatography to identify and quantify active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), detect impurities, and monitor stability during drug development.

Asia Pacific dominates the chromatography instruments market with a revenue share of around 68% in 2023 due to rapid urbanization, industrialization, and increasing investment in pharmaceutical research.

List of Key Players in the Chromatography Instruments Market

Agilent Technologies

Waters Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Restek Corporation

Gilson, Inc.

Phenomenex

Cytiva

SCION Instruments

Hitachi

Danaher

Danaher

