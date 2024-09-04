Livestock Monitoring Market Trends and Future Predictions

Livestock Monitoring Industry Overview

The global livestock monitoring market size was estimated at USD 4.01 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.56% from 2024 to 2030. Key factors expected to drive the market include technological advancements, rising support initiatives, increasing focus on preventive livestock monitoring and increasing dairy & meat consumption. The primary driver for this market is the growing technological advancements in the field of livestock monitoring. These advancements are in various forms like hands-free monitoring, automated technologies, penetration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and implementation of novel technologies including drones, to name a few. For instance, in April 2023, Advantech Co. Ltd. launched a system that uses AI for early monitoring and detection of health complications in livestock. This system uses artificial intelligence (AI) and infrared vision to measure each cow’s body temperature.

The system provides access to veterinary professionals and delivers daily scanning of farm animals along with comprehensive findings. It enhances the lives of farmers and their livestock as well as the general food security of their communities, with the potential for future expansion to identify growth, feeding, and environmental conditions.

Furthermore, in February 2024, the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB) with funding from the EU, developed a platform called ClearFarm. It monitors a wide range of factors related to the behavior of the animals, their physical and mental health, their impact on the environment, and their productivity through various sensors installed throughout the farms and on the animals. The platform gathers these data and employs an algorithm to provide precise, audience-specific information on animal welfare. On one hand, a website gives farmers access to up-to-date information on the health of the animals, with an emphasis on indicators of danger that can help them anticipate issues and implement solutions. However, customers can also find out about the health background of the animal product that they buy by scanning a QR code on the packaging, for instance, which will take them to a website featuring this data.

The field of cattle management is going to experience a substantial change as a result of such developments. These methods are ground-breaking for safeguarding animals from preventable diseases and are an initial effort towards strengthening animal welfare.

Apart from the growing technological advancements, this market is also driven by the support initiatives taken by various other entities in this industry to enhance the monitoring of livestock animals like cattle, poultry, and pigs. For instance, in April 2024, the Government of Punjab, India partnered with Brazilian experts for curbing diseases in livestock animals. With the help of proper monitoring tools, this initiatives aims to monitor and study occurrence of diseases in livestock and formulate prevention & management plans to prevent possible outbreaks. This partnership will also explore joint development of vaccines & other veterinary medicines.

Furthermore, in January 2024, Astrocast partnered with Digitanimal for development of livestock monitoring solution known as Satellite IoT (SatIoT). The two companies are collaborating jointly to commercialize a tracking device that links to the worldwide satellite network of Astrocast. Farmers will be able to remotely track livestock thanks to the SatIoT-based collar. They will be able to manage their herds and implement remote farming techniques as an outcome. The companies aiming to enable every farmer in the world to track and connect their animals to the cloud.

Additionally, as recently as June 2024, the USDA initiated a monitoring & surveillance program in the U.S. to track spread of avian influenza in the livestock population. Under this program, the farmers and producers are required to conduct a weekly monitoring and testing of the herd to ensure timely detection and treatment of the disease. By encouraging the use of innovative monitoring tools and technologies, these kinds of initiatives drive the market by helping farmers track and manage their herds with greater proficiency and by lowering the possibility of disease outbreaks.

Because of this, the market is anticipated to grow significantly, propelled by the growing need for effective livestock management and disease prevention. Governments, companies, and trained professionals working together will speed up the development and adoption of advanced livestock monitoring systems.

Livestock Monitoring Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global livestock monitoring market report based on animal, solution, application, sector, and region:

Livestock Monitoring Animal Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Bovine

• Poultry

• Swine

• Other Animals

Livestock Monitoring Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Hardware

o Sensors

o GPS/RFID

o Other Hardware

• Software

o On-premise

o Cloud

• Services

Livestock Monitoring Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Milking Management

• Breeding Management

• Feeding Management

• Health Monitoring

• Behavioral Monitoring

• Other Applications

Livestock Monitoring Sector Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Dairy

• Meat

• Other Sectors

Livestock Monitoring Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Denmark

o Sweden

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o India

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Thailand

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Kuwait

Key Companies profiled:

• Afimilk Ltd.

• DeLaval

• BouMatic

• Merck & Co., Inc. (Allflex)

• Zoetis

• Lely

• Moocall

• GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

• Fullwood Packo

• Dairymaster

• Fancom BV

• Nysbys

• PsiBorg Technologies Pvt. Ltd

• Boehringer Ingelheim

Recent Developments

• In July 2024, Fancom BV collaborated with OptiFarm for development of a novel livestock management software using AI models. The testing of this product is currently underway in select locations in Netherlands.

• In April 2024, BouMatic partnered with Brolis Sensor Technology to develop integrations between technologies of both companies a develop novel products for dairy farming.

• In April 2024, Merck launched SENSEHUB Dairy Youngstock, that has activity monitoring capabilities for use in cattle population.

• In January 2024, Nikon launched NiLIMO, a platform that utilizes AI for enabling the farmer to monitor their livestock animals for 24 hours and 365 days of the year. The AI used in this system notifies the owner at the time of calving period of the livestock.

• In January 2024, Practo India launched Verdant Impact, an animal husbandry platform for livestock that has RFID-based health monitoring and telemedicine features.

• In September 2023, John Deere and DeLaval partnered to develop a digital system for farm and herd monitoring of dairy operations.