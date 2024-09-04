The Evolution Of The Multi-Factor Authentication Market: Key Drivers

Multi-Factor Authentication Industry Overview

The global multi-factor authentication market size was valued at USD 14.28 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.2% from 2023 to 2030. Multi-factor authentication (MFA) introduces additional layers of security to authenticate the user identity and secure transactions over the Internet. One of the key trends escalating market growth is the mounting cases of cyberattacks and data breaches across organizations. It coupled with increasing stringency in regulations to protect sensitive data, it is expected to bolster the growth of the MFA market.

Rising investments in cloud technologies, enterprise mobility, and increasing adoption of BYOD across enterprises are anticipated to boost the adoption of multi-factor authentication solutions further. The advent of authentication-as-a-service solutions, which offer advanced security and authentication to organizations, is also projected to bolster the market’s growth.

Companies such as CA Technologies, Vasco Data Security International, Inc., RSA Security LLC, and Symantec Corporation are making significant R&D investments to develop new authentication products, solutions, and services.

Cost and implementation complexities will restrain the market; however, their impact will decrease with time. With the rise in data and security breaches, most industries have launched data security standards. To address security breaches and cyber-attacks, enterprises have adopted MFA solutions. These solution implementations are complex and, at the same time, require more capital investment for procurement, implementation, maintenance, and management. Heterogeneous IT environments across industries further increase the complexity.

The overall investment for implementing MFA is estimated to be high due to increased support services, training, SMS gateway, and hardware and software tokens. The requirement of additional drivers for physical authenticators and interoperability with varying IT environments increase the complexity of deployment. Hence, issues pertaining to the procurement cost and implementation complexity are poised to limit the widespread adoption of multi-factor authentication solutions.

Multi-Factor Authentication Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global multi-factor authentication market based on model, application, and region:

Multi-factor Authentication Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

• Two Factor Authentication

• Three Factor Authentication

• Four Factor Authentication

• Five Factor Authentication

Multi-factor Authentication Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

• BFSI

• Government & Defense

• Healthcare

• Travel & Immigration

• Retail & E-commerce

• Others

Multi-factor Authentication Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE

Key Companies profiled:

• Vasco Data Security International, Inc.

• RSA Security LLC

• Fujitsu America, Inc.

• NEC Corporation

• Symantec Corporation

• Thales

• 3M

• aPersona, Inc.

• CA Technologies.

• Safran S.A.

Recent Developments

• In April 2023, Thales, a leading global technology and security solutions provider, unveiled the SafeNet Token Fusion series. This innovative collection of USB tokens combines Fast IDentity Online 2.0 (FIDO2) with PKI/CBA, creating a single authenticator. The primary objective of Thales’s new tokens was to safeguard Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) users by mitigating the risk of account compromise by delivering enhanced security for accessing cloud and web applications.

• In April 2022, Trust Stamp unveiled a Biometric Multi-Factor Authentication (Biometric MFA) solution. This innovative system revolutionizes identity verification by automating a strong level of assurance through a simple selfie. By leveraging biometric technology, the Biometric MFA adds two additional layers of authentication to verify the user’s liveliness and secure tokenizing data from the selfie.

• In March 2022, MIRACL, a cybersecurity software firm and Aware Inc., an authentication company, announced a strategic partnership to continue their cloud-based biometric authentication technology. The collaboration aims to address common challenges in business authentication by leveraging MIRACL’s single-step, secure multi-factor authentication technology and Aware’s recognized expertise in biometrics.

• In May 2021, Microsoft announced the launch of new products, guidance, and employee plans to enhance security and provide enhanced customer support. Additionally, Microsoft revealed its commitment to adopting a zero-trust approach, ensuring that its employees embrace this security framework.

• In April 2021, HID Global made its WorkforceID Authentication solution available to the public, offering enterprises a cloud-based platform for issuing, managing, and utilizing digital identity credentials for physical and logical access control. This solution enables organizations to streamline and enhance the security of user logins across all applications within their enterprise environment.

• In July 2020, Ping Identity announced a collaboration with One Identity, a leading provider of security solutions centered around identity. This partnership aimed to deliver comprehensive identity management strategies and enhance access security and control. Both companies offered a powerful solution that covers consumers’ end-to-end identity management needs by combining the capabilities of Ping Identity’s access management technology with One Identity’s Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) technology.