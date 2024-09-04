Companion Animal Drugs Market to Reach USD 59.2 Billion by 2033, Expanding at a 4.4% CAGR

The global companion animal drugs market is projected to experience substantial growth over the coming decade, with a forecasted market valuation of USD 59.2 billion by the end of 2033. This represents a notable increase from the USD 36.7 billion recorded in 2022, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% throughout the forecast period.

The expansion of the companion animal drugs market is driven by several factors, including the growing number of pet owners globally, increased awareness of animal health, and advancements in veterinary pharmaceuticals. As pets increasingly become integral members of families, there is a rising demand for high-quality, effective medications to address a wide range of health issues and enhance their quality of life.

Key Takeaways:

Market Valuation : The companion animal drugs market is projected to grow from USD 36.7 billion in 2022 to USD 59.2 billion by 2033.

: The companion animal drugs market is projected to grow from USD 36.7 billion in 2022 to USD 59.2 billion by 2033. Growth Rate : The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period.

: The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period. Drivers of Growth: Increasing pet ownership, advancements in veterinary medicine, and a rising focus on animal health and wellness are key factors fueling this market expansion.

This promising outlook highlights the growing importance of pharmaceuticals in the care and health management of companion animals, reflecting a heightened focus on enhancing the quality of life for pets globally.

Increasing Urbanization and Growing Affluence in Developing Countries to Benefit the Market

Increasing urbanization level and growing affluence, especially in developing countries, have been driving the adoption of pets, thus leading to increased demand for healthcare products for pets such as companion animal drugs. Continued urbanization has also resulted in increasing prevalence of various diseases such as allergies, lower appetite, reduced energy and behavioral anxieties among small companion animals. This has been driving the demand for innovative classes of medicines such as companion animal drugs.

Upcoming Therapeutic Innovations in Pet Care to Aid Market Growth

Besides traditional drugs, animal health companies have also been investing in smart diagnostic care to help prevent diseases before the actual onset. Companies are also trying to develop generic capabilities to demonstrate bioequivalence to reference prescription drugs in the companion animal drugs market, as many key drugs no longer benefit from intellectual property protection. The development of new vaccines and medications for animals are expected to support the growth of the companion animal drugs market over the forecast period.

Increasing R&D activities and shorter drug-lifecycle are playing an important role in the growth of the companion animal drugs market. Innovations in companion animal drugs are easier and sustainable for a longer period of time, while R&D cycle time are shorter (~ three years) in the Companion Animal Healthcare (CAH) industry as compared to human health, ranging between seven and 15 years for other drugs. This increases return on investment in companion animal drugs and leads to faster profits for the market players.

Collaborative Ventures to Promote the Companion Animal Drugs Market Growth

Collaborative ventures such as One Health promotes unification of veterinary and medical sciences, leading to better disease surveillance, control and education, especially for companion animals such as dogs and cats. One Health venture enables identification of alteration in infection travelling patterns. The patterns are changing mostly in case of parasites due to change in climate and increasing host-vector interactions. Some organizations helping in monitoring of One Health in companion animals are Companion Animal Parasite Council and European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites.

Such ventures are expected to complement the growth of the companion animal drugs market.

Low Awareness of Animal Diseases to Hamper the Companion Animal Drugs Market Growth

In many developing countries, people lack awareness regarding certain serious companion animal diseases as opposed to livestock diseases, which are more regularly monitored. This is primarily true with regards to pet vaccinations, which is a mandatory requirement for up to three years. Additionally, parasitic medications for companion animals and livestock are different. Lack of awareness with regards to differentiation of these medication varieties leads to adverse drug side effects and thus low administration of companion animal medications. Such factors are likely to create a hindrance in the growth of the companion animal drugs market.

Also, majority of animal healthcare drugs have limited scope for patent extension, primarily due to drug portfolios dominated by drugs that have crossed maturity, which in turn is expected to deter the growth of the companion animal drugs market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Extensive mergers and acquisitions, product portfolios, geographical expansions, and collaborative research initiatives are some of the strategies undertaken by the leading players. Established players in this market have made alliances with different companies to increase their market reach and social media presence. Some well-established players in the US companion animal drug specialty market are:

Merck Animal Health

Elanco

Zoetis

Vetiquinol S.A.

Virbac, Inc.

Norbrook Inc.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Patterson Companies, Inc.

Vedco Inc.

Covetrus

MWI Animal Health

Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences, Inc.

Ellevet Sciences

Recent Developments

In 2017, Zoetis emerged as a leading player with the highest share of compassion animal specialty drugs, as the company has a considerable and significant market presence, a diverse portfolio of product offerings, and an acute strategic perspective which includes M&As, such as the acquisition of Abaxis in 2018.

In July 2019, Zoetis and Colorado state university made an agreement to establish a research lab for the development of immunotherapies for veterinary patients.

In August 2020, Elanco Animal Health Incorporatedannounced that it has acquired Bayer Animal Health. The transaction was valued at USD 6.89 billion. This development helped the company to expand itself in the durable animal health industry.

Key Players in the Companion Animal Drugs Market:

Zoetis Inc.

Merck & Co, Ltd.

Bayer AG

Elanco

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Merial)

Virbac Animal Health

Ceva Santè Animale

Key Segments Covered in Companion Animal Drugs Industry Research

Product:

Antibiotics

Anti-inflammatory

Parasiticides

Heartworm

Behavioral Products

Nutritional Products

Skin Care Products

Vaccines

Distributional Channel:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

