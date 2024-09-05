All-Terrain Vehicle Market Research: Impact Of Electric Vehicles

All-Terrain Vehicle Industry Overview

The global all-terrain vehicle market size was valued at USD 4.54 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030. The rising popularity of outdoor sports activities, including off-road events, the increasing number of adventure and trail parks, and the rising demand for all-terrain vehicle (ATVs) for agricultural and military applications are the major factors propelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing disposable income and purchasing capacity of individuals in developed and developing economies are anticipated to drive the demand for all-terrain vehicles over the forecast period.

The market for all-terrain vehicles witnessed negative growth during the first half of 2020 owing to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The global lockdown and restrictions led to the temporary closure of various assembly and manufacturing units. However, the increasing demand for recreational activities across the globe is likely to contribute to market growth.

An all-terrain vehicle is also known as a light utility vehicle. It is a motorized off-road vehicle designed to travel on four wheels with low-pressure or non-pneumatic tires and a handlebar for steering control. ATVs are divided into two categories: type I and type II. The type I category is intended for use by a single rider with no passengers and the type II category is intended for use by a rider and a passenger. Type II ATVs are equipped with a designated seating position behind the rider.

ATVs are best known for their maneuverability in off-road and rough terrain capabilities. The design of the vehicle ensures better protection from harsh operating environments compared to conventional vehicles. They have wide applications in forestry, sports, military, agriculture, and defense. Over the past few years, ATVs have gained popularity owing to their ease of use in remote areas and their ability to offer a convenient way to carry supplies and equipment. These vehicles are often used in off-road surroundings, although in recent years, several regions have allowed them to be driven on public roads as well.

The demand for ATVs has witnessed a rise in the agricultural sector for various farm-related activities, such as weed control, fence mending, field plowing, general transportation, and animal handling. They are also used in applications such as manufacturing, construction, utilities, mining, and search & rescue. Several key companies are organizing adventure sports & off-road racing events and offering sponsorships to acquire new customers and increase product visibility.

The demand for gasoline ATVs has increased significantly owing to their wide uses in sports and military applications. Heavy-duty ATVs are primarily equipped with diesel engines for material handling and powerful towing applications. Electric ATVs are gaining popularity in Europe and North America as an alternative to ATVs operating on diesel and gasoline. Fluctuating prices and environmental concerns about gasoline and diesel are some factors that are projected to drive the demand for electric vehicles across the globe. The introduction of powerful electric motors enables electric all-terrain vehicles to offer a performance advantage over the diesel and gasoline variants.

All-Terrain Vehicle Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global all-terrain vehicle market report based on engine type, application, and region

All-terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Below 400cc

• 400 – 800cc

• Above 800cc

All-terrain Vehicle (ATV) Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Agriculture

• Sports

• Recreational

• Military and Defense

All-terrain Vehicle (ATV) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE

Key Companies profiled:

• Polaris Inc.

• American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

• BRP

• Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA.

• ArcticInsider.com

• CFMOTO

• Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.

• KYMCO

• LINHAI POWERSPORTS USA CORPORATION

• Suzuki Motor of America, Inc.

Recent Developments

• In March 2023, Polaris Inc. unveiled the RZR Pro R Factory, a specialized UT (Utility Terrain) vehicle specifically designed for competitive racing. This purpose-built vehicle has undergone meticulous engineering to deliver exceptional performance in demanding conditions encountered in open desert racing. With the introduction of the RZR Pro R Factory, Polaris Inc. aimed to provide racers with a high-performance vehicle that is optimized for the challenges and rigors of intense off-road racing competitions.

• In January 2022, John Deere introduced two additions to their utility vehicle lineup: the XUV835R Gator Utility Vehicle and the XUV865R Gator Utility Vehicle. With these new models, John Deere aimed to provide customers an enhanced capabilities and a premium experience, ensuring that their utility vehicle needs are met with the utmost satisfaction.

• In September 2021, Yamaha introduced the Grizzly 90, a specially designed sports model intended for young individuals aged ten and above. This youth-focused vehicle boasts a low-maintenance 90cc engine that incorporates air-cooling and wet-sump lubrication for optimal performance.

• In June 2021, Kawasaki unveiled the BRUTE FORCE 750 4x4i, an off-road vehicle designed for thrilling outdoor adventures. Powered by a fuel-injected 749cc V-twin engine, this vehicle delivers outstanding performance on challenging terrains. It comes equipped with various features such as a front differential lock, selectable drive modes, and continuous variable transmission (CT), all contributing to improved traction and overall performance.