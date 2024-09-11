eSIM Market Forecast And Predictions For The Next Decade

eSIM Industry Overview

The global eSIM market size was valued at USD 8.07 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2023 to 2030. The market growth is driven by the rising adoption of IoT-connected devices in M2M applications and consumer electronics. There is an upsurge in the number of times eSIM profiles were downloaded across consumer devices. The eSIM market is propelling due to the rise in the adoption of eSIM-connected devices. According to Mobilise, in 2021, there were 1.2 billion eSIM-enabled devices, with the number expected to climb to 3.4 billion by 2025.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the eSIM Market

The introduction of eSIM in the automobile industry has provided tremendous flexibility in providing cellular connectivity to trucks and cars while unlocking new capabilities and features. It is expected that within the next several years, all cars will be cellular enabled, resulting in a better driving experience facilitated by novel linked services. Recently, the automotive industry took a giant step toward enabling the next generation of connected automobiles by implementing the GSMA-embedded SIM specification to strengthen vehicle connectivity. It is intended to improve security for various connected services.

The eSIM-enabled solutions offer automatic interoperability across numerous SIM operators, connection platforms, and remote SIM profile provisioning. With multiple network service providers involved in the operating chain, maintaining the security of these systems has grown complicated. Mobile Network Operators’ (MNOs’) credentials are collected and kept by the eSIM in the device’s inbuilt software, making them vulnerable to security breaches. Furthermore, the operation of eSIM across numerous physical platforms and MNOs exposes it to several virtual environment concerns. As a result, the operational flexibility provided by eSIM may be rendered ineffective if security is breached, impeding market expansion.

Industry 4.0 is a technological breakthrough that has introduced smart machinery with automatic communication and control. Industry 4.0 refers to a networked environment in which actionable data and information are transferred between Machine to Machine (M2M) and Machine to Other (M2O) devices via the Internet of Things (IoT). Wi-Fi, sensors, RFID (radio frequency administrations), and autonomous computing software are all used in M2M systems to analyze data and send it over a network for further processing. M2M systems frequently rely on public and cellular networks for internet access. These factors enabled the integration of electronic manufacturers with eSIM (embedded SIM cards) into M2M systems, thereby contributing to market expansion. By enabling M2M communication, eSIM technology has enabled advancements in the connected ecosystem.

The increasing penetration of smartphones across countries such as China, India, Japan, and the U.S. is further anticipated to fuel market growth. Smartphone manufacturers such as Google, Samsung Electronics Co., Apple, Inc., and Motorola Mobility LLC, Ltd. have started implementing eSIM technology into their smartphones in alliance with several network service providers. For instance, Apple, Inc. has partnered with six service providers, Ubigi, MTX Connect, Soracom Mobile, GigSky, Redtea Mobile, and Truphone, to offer eSIM service. Smartphone and consumer electronics manufacturers’ increasing adoption of eSIM to provide an enhanced and secure user experience is expected to bolster market growth.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Communication Services Industry Research Reports.

• The global speech analytics market was valued at USD 2.82 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2024 to 2030. Advancements in omnichannel integration capabilities fuel the market’s growth.

• The global commerce cloud market size was estimated at USD 17.78 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2024 to 2030. The market is experiencing robust growth driven by several key factors.

eSIM Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global eSIM market based on solution, application, and region:

eSIM Solution Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

• Hardware

• Connectivity services

eSIMc Application Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

• Consumer Electronics

o Smartphones

o Tablets

o Smartwatches

o Laptop

o Others

• M2M

o Automotive

o Smart Meter

o Logistics

o Others

eSIM Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE

Order a free sample PDF of the eSIM Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies profiled:

• Arm Limited

• Deutsche Telekom AG

• Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

• Thales

• Infineon Technologies AG

• KORE Wireless

• NXP Semiconductors

• Sierra Wireless

• STMicroelectronics

• Workz

Recent Developments

• In May 2023, Lonestar Cell MTN, a South African conglomerate, introduced eSIM technology in Liberia. This advancement allows subscribers to switch to eSIM-compatible devices without the hassle of removing physical SIM cards. Customers can scan a QR code provided at any Lonestar Cell MTN service center.

• In March 2023, Gcore, a public cloud and content delivery network company, launched its Zero-Trust 5G eSIM Cloud platform. This platform offers organizations across the globe a secure and dependable high-speed networking solution. By utilizing Gcore’s software-defined eSIM, companies can establish secure connections to remote devices, corporate resources, or Gcore’s cloud platform through regional 5G carriers.

• In February 2023, Amdocs, a software company, collaborated with Drei Austria to introduce a groundbreaking eSIM solution. This collaboration enables Drei Austria’s customers to access the advantages of digital eSIM technology through a fully app-based experience. The innovative “up” app offers a seamless and entirely digital SIM journey powered by Amdocs’ eSIM technology at Drei Austria.

• In December 2022, Grover, a subscription-based electronics rental platform, joined forces with Gigs, a telecom-as-a-service platform, to introduce Grover Connect, its very own mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), in the U.S. Through Grover Connect, customers in the U.S. can effortlessly activate any eSIM-enabled technology device, eliminating the complexities associated with carrier offers and contracts that may not align with their device rental duration.

• In October 2022, Bharti Airtel, a telecommunications service provider based in India, unveiled its “Always On” IoT connectivity solutions. This offering enables seamless connectivity for IoT devices across multiple Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) through an embedded SIM (eSIM) technology. Particularly beneficial for vehicle tracking providers, auto manufacturers, and scenarios where equipment operates in remote areas, requiring uninterrupted and widespread connectivity.