Release Liner Market 2030: The Shift Towards Biodegradable Solutions

The global release liner market size is anticipated to reach USD 28.52 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is due to increasing demand from industries like industrial, medical, labeling, and packaging. The need for labels in food, beverages, logistics, and pharmaceuticals is driving the demand for release liners. In addition, the demand for advanced wound care products and medical adhesives is indeed driving significant market growth.

The demand for release liners is growing in the electronics, automotive, and construction companies due to the increasing use of adhesives and pressure-sensitive tapes. Economic growth in regions like Asia-Pacific is boosting industrial and construction activities, leading to a higher global demand for release liners.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Release Liner Market

The increasing shift towards pressure-sensitive labels in packaging, logistics, and branding applications is significantly boosting the demand for these products. Due to their ease of application and versatility, these labels are highly sought after, increasing the demand for premium release liners. The rise in e-commerce has also significantly boosted the need for labeling and packaging solutions, with release liners playing an important role in maintaining the quality and durability of these products.

Fluctuating prices of raw materials like silicone and paper can affect production costs and profits for manufacturers. In addition, managing the disposal and recycling of release liners presents environmental challenges. Regulatory pressures to reduce waste and improve recyclability also add constraints. The rise of digital labeling may reduce the need for traditional release liners in some industries.

However, the market is seeing growth opportunities with the development of new, durable materials and eco-friendly, recyclable liners. As industries shift towards sustainable practices, biodegradable and recyclable liners are becoming increasingly important due to environmental concerns and regulations.

Release Liner Market Report Highlights:

Based on material, the silicone segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 63.6% in 2023. Silicone is great for adhesives because it consistently releases well and works with many types. It can handle high temperatures and resist chemicals, making it perfect for heat-related uses. Silicone liners are used in pressure-sensitive labels, adhesive tapes, and medical adhesive products because they are stable and hypoallergenic

Based on application, the label segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 41.4% in 2023. The market is divided into categories like labels, pressure-sensitive tapes, hygiene, industrial, and medical. Label-based release liners are widely used for product labeling in industries such as food and beverages, personal care, and household products. The demand for these liners is high because they provide clear, durable, and attractive labels that can endure different environmental conditions

Asia Pacific dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 34.6% in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The region is focusing more on building infrastructure and advancing technology, which has increased the use of release liners. These liners are now widely used in self-adhesive products and high-performance films

Browse more reports published by Grand View Research.

Torque Converter Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Transmission Type (Automatic, CVT, DVT), By Component (Clutch Plate, Impeller), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 – 2030

Water Quality Sensor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Chlorine Residual Sensor, Turbidity Sensor), By End-use (Industrial, Wastewater Management), By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2024 – 2030

List of Key Players in the Release Liner Market Include

Dow

Loparex

3M

Mondi

Ahlstrom

Elkem ASA

Felix Schoeller

Gascogne Group

LINTEC Corporation

Sappi Group

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research is a full-time market research and consulting company registered in San Francisco, California. The company fully offers market reports, both customized and syndicates, based on intense data analysis. It also offers consulting services to business communities and academic institutions and helps them understand the global and business scenario to a significant extent. The company operates across multitude of domains such as Chemicals, Materials, Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Information Technology to offer consulting services.

Explore Horizon, the world’s most expansive market research database