RDM Industrial Products, Inc.- Reliable Supplier Of Industrial And Laboratory Furniture

Introduction

RDM Industrial Products, Inc. is one of the best known suppliers of industrial and laboratory furniture. Founded in the year 1977, this company has managed to deliver high quality products to different commercial entities of various industrial sectors like electronics, construction, healthcare and biotechnology. This company was later incorporated in the year 1980. It has provided the customers with 45 years of service. The main goals of this company are Quality, Service and Timing.

This company also acts as a distributor of its furniture products. In this role, it supplements the manufactured products with some extra components like storage cabinets, file cabinets, carts, ESD static control products, wire shelving and various ergonomic solutions like footrests, CRT monitor stands, flat-screen monitor stands and keyboard holders.

Products Available at RDM Industrial Products, Inc.

RDM provides a wide range of products which can be used by various industries and laboratories.

Tables and workstations: RDM manufactures tables and workstations using resilient materials like seasoned wood, aluminum and stainless steel. These products ensure the safety of the workers in workplaces. There are various options available in this segment, like the adjustable height tables, custom industrial work tables, Aluminum frame tables, cleanroom tables, corner unit workstations, double sided workstations, smooth surfaced light tables, chemical resistant tables and ergonomic lift tables.

Cabinets and counters: RDM manufactures and provides custom cabinets as well as counters according to the requirements of the clients. Options include locker cabinets, printed circuit board storage cabinets, European style cabinets, reception counters, and service counters.

Laboratory furnishing: RDM helps in ensuring the safety of the workplace and increasing the productivity of the workers by providing laboratory furnishings like fume hoods or exhausts, laminar flow workstations, chemical resistant laboratory cabinets, flame resistant laboratory cabinets, laboratory tops, custom lab carts and stainless steel casework.

Stainless steel furnishings: RDM is quite popular among customers for its top quality stainless steel furnishings. These products are suitable for various environmental conditions. Options include stainless steel accessories and casework.

Carts and Mobile Tables: RDM manufactures carts and mobile tables using high quality materials which ensure both durability and longevity. Options range from vertical storage carts to heavy duty carts.

RDM also works as a distributor of products from popular brands like APW and Metro.

