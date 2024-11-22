Steering Tie Rod Market Set for Expansion as Demand for Enhanced Vehicle Safety and Performance Increases

The global steering tie rod market is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 16,174 million by 2023. Over the forecast period, demand is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%, with the market’s value rising from USD 17,068.5 million in 2024 to approximately USD 29,939.7 million by 2034. Regions such as South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and Latin America are poised to offer significant growth opportunities. The increasing demand for vehicles in these regions, driven by the need for efficient transportation and travel solutions, is fueling the rising requirement for steering tie rods.

The global Steering Tie Rod Market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the rising demand for reliable steering systems and the growing emphasis on vehicle safety and performance. Steering tie rods are essential components that connect the steering gear to the wheel assembly, ensuring precise control and smooth handling for passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

As vehicle manufacturers incorporate advanced steering technologies to meet evolving safety standards, the adoption of high-performance tie rods is increasing. Furthermore, the growing vehicle parc, particularly in emerging economies, and the trend of extended vehicle lifespans are fueling demand for replacement parts in the aftermarket segment.

Technological advancements, such as lightweight and corrosion-resistant materials, are further enhancing the durability and efficiency of steering tie rods. With stringent regulatory frameworks emphasizing road safety and the proliferation of electric vehicles, the market is poised for robust growth.

Key Takeaways:

Market Growth:

The steering tie rod market is projected to grow steadily, supported by increasing vehicle production and the rising need for aftermarket replacements.

Innovations such as lightweight materials, enhanced durability, and improved corrosion resistance are elevating the performance of steering tie rods.

EV Integration:

The rising popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) is influencing the design and material preferences for steering tie rods, catering to the unique requirements of EV architectures.

The aftermarket segment is growing rapidly due to increasing consumer awareness of timely vehicle maintenance and the replacement of worn-out parts.

Key Drivers:

Increasing Vehicle Production:

The growing global automotive industry, especially in emerging economies, boosts demand for OEM steering tie rods.

Enhanced safety features and stringent regulatory requirements are driving the adoption of high-quality steering components.

The expanding vehicle parc and the trend of extending vehicle lifespans necessitate the regular replacement of steering tie rods, boosting aftermarket sales.

Use of lightweight and durable materials, such as high-strength alloys and composites, is enhancing the performance and longevity of steering tie rods.

The shift towards EVs and hybrid vehicles requires modifications in steering system components, creating new opportunities for tie rod manufacturers.

Increasing awareness among vehicle owners about the importance of regular maintenance and component replacements is driving demand in both OEM and aftermarket segments.

Leading Steering Tie Rod Brands

Tenneco

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Mando Corporation

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited

NSK Ltd

CTR Corporation

Sankei Industry Co., Ltd.

ACDelco

Mevotech LP

Febi Bilstein

Dorman Products, Inc

Dana Inc

Motorcraft

HARDRACE

MEYLE AG

THK

Rane Group

Skyjacker

Whiteline Performance

Key Segments of Market Report

By Vehicle Type:

The three leading types include passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Passenger cars are segregated into compact, mid-size, luxury, and SUVs.

By Position:

Inner and outer tie rods are the two types of positions.

By Material:

A couple of key materials include carbon steel and stainless steel.

By Sales Channel:

OEM and aftermarket are the prominent sales channels. The aftermarket segment is categorized into OEM service centers and independent service centers.

By Region:

Information about several regions like North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

