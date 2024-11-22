Passenger Car Bearing and Clutch Component Aftermarket Gains Momentum with Rising Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Needs

The global passenger car bearing & clutch component aftermarket is projected to reach a valuation of USD 9,341.1 million in 2024. The market is expected to witness steady growth, with demand rising at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, reaching a total value of USD 15,513.6 million by 2034.

Demand for clutch kit components is anticipated to remain strong throughout the assessment period. According to the latest report, this segment is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2034.

The global Passenger Car Bearing and Clutch Component Aftermarket is experiencing significant growth, fueled by the increasing demand for vehicle maintenance, repair services, and the growing vehicle parc worldwide. Bearings and clutch components play a critical role in the smooth operation and efficiency of passenger cars, making them essential aftermarket parts.

The surge in vehicle ownership, coupled with the rising average age of vehicles, is driving the aftermarket demand for high-quality and durable components. Additionally, advancements in material technologies and the shift towards eco-friendly, long-lasting products are reshaping the market landscape.

Key players in the aftermarket are focusing on expanding distribution networks and leveraging e-commerce platforms to enhance accessibility for consumers. Regional growth is particularly strong in Asia-Pacific and North America, supported by an extensive vehicle fleet and growing awareness of vehicle maintenance among consumers.

Detailed Market Study: Full Report and Analysis

Key Takeaways:

Market Growth:

The passenger car bearing and clutch component aftermarket is expected to grow steadily, driven by the increasing global vehicle parc and the need for regular maintenance.

The introduction of advanced materials, such as ceramic bearings and lightweight clutch components, enhances performance and longevity, appealing to consumers.

Demand for eco-friendly and recyclable components is rising, in line with global environmental initiatives.

Distribution Innovations:

Increased adoption of online platforms and e-commerce channels is improving accessibility and convenience for customers.

Key Drivers:

Rising Vehicle Parc:

The growing number of passenger vehicles on the road globally increases the demand for aftermarket parts, including bearings and clutch components.

The rising average age of vehicles, coupled with advancements in automotive technology, necessitates frequent replacement of critical components to ensure operational efficiency.

Increasing awareness about the benefits of timely vehicle maintenance and replacement of worn-out parts drives aftermarket demand.

Advancements in component design, such as lightweight clutches and low-friction bearings, are improving vehicle performance and reducing fuel consumption, boosting adoption.

The growing popularity of online platforms for purchasing automotive parts is simplifying the procurement process and widening market reach.

Stringent emission norms are encouraging the development of high-performance, eco-friendly components, aligning with consumer and regulatory expectations.

Competitive Landscape

The global passenger car bearing & clutch component aftermarket is fragmented, with leading players accounting for about 20% to 25% share. Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen AG., AISIN, Valeo Corp., Eaton Corporation Plc, and Aptiv are the leading manufacturers and suppliers of passenger car bearings & clutch components listed in the report.

Key companies are concentrating on providing novel solutions like light, durable, high-performance automotive bearings for electric vehicles to meet the evolving needs of the automotive sector. Similarly, new clutches for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles are being developed. Top players are also inclined toward adopting strategies like distribution agreements, mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, facility expansions, and partnerships to strengthen their footprint.

Recent Developments in Passenger Car Bearing and Clutch Component Aftermarket

In May 2022, Schaeffer launched a new high-performance ball bearing with an integrated centrifugal disc, offering improved efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions for electric vehicles. This innovative bearing combines the benefits of open and sealed bearings, resulting in significantly less energy loss and improved range for electric vehicles.

In 2022, The Timken Company, a prominent leader in industrial motion products and engineered bearings, reached an agreement to acquire GGB Bearing Technology (GGB).

Passenger Car Bearing and Clutch Component Aftermarket Segmentation

By Product Type:

Wheel Bearing Front Wheel Bearings Rear Wheel Bearings

Clutch Actuators Hydraulic Pneumatic Electromagnetic

Clutch Kit Components Friction Plates Pressure Plates Release Bearings Others

Transmission Bearings Input Shaft Bearings Output Shaft Bearings Main Shaft Bearings Counter Shaft Bearings Needle Roller Bearing

Differential Bearings

By Vehicle Type:

Hatchback

Sedan

SUV

Luxury Cars

By Sales Channel:

Authorized Dealerships

Automotive Parts Retailers

Online Retail

Auto Repair Shops

Distributors and Wholesalers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

