Accelerating the Future: EV Charger Converter Module Market to Revolutionize Electric Vehicle Infrastructure | FMI Reports

The global EV charger converter module market is estimated to have reached a valuation of USD 4,054.3 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 5,019.0 million by 2024. Over the next decade, sales of EV charger converter modules are expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 25.5%, with the market likely achieving a valuation of USD 48,605.2 million by 2034.

The commercial segment is anticipated to drive significant demand for EV charger converter modules. According to the latest market analysis, this segment is forecasted to experience remarkable growth, registering a CAGR of 23.1% during the assessment period.

The EV Charger Converter Module Market is poised for remarkable growth, driven by the escalating adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and the need for efficient and scalable charging infrastructure. With advancements in energy management systems and government initiatives to promote cleaner transportation, the market is set to play a pivotal role in enhancing the efficiency and reliability of EV charging networks worldwide.

EV charger converter modules are essential components that bridge the power supply with the EV battery, ensuring optimal energy conversion and reducing energy losses. The market is seeing increasing innovation, including compact designs, high conversion efficiency, and integration with renewable energy systems, making them indispensable in the transition to sustainable mobility.

Key market players are investing in R&D to introduce advanced converter modules that support ultra-fast charging, bi-directional power flow, and IoT-enabled monitoring systems, further boosting market dynamics. Governments and private stakeholders are also collaborating to develop and deploy robust charging networks globally, ensuring accessibility and scalability for the growing EV user base.

Exhaustive Market Report: A Complete Study

Key Drivers

Surging EV Adoption: Rising sales of EVs globally due to environmental concerns and stringent emission regulations.

Demand for Advanced Charging Solutions: The need for efficient, compact, and high-performance charger converter modules to meet diverse EV requirements.

Government Incentives and Policies: Supportive policies, subsidies, and funding for EV charging infrastructure development.

Integration of Renewable Energy: Increasing incorporation of solar and wind energy sources into EV charging systems, driving demand for compatible converter modules.

Technological Advancements: Development of next-generation modules supporting fast-charging, V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid), and IoT capabilities.



Key Takeaways

The global EV Charger Converter Module Market is expected to witness significant growth, with a projected CAGR of over X% during the forecast period (2023-2033) .

. Innovation in high-efficiency converter modules is driving their adoption in public, commercial, and residential charging stations .

. Key regions, including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific , are witnessing rapid deployment of EV charging infrastructure supported by favorable policies.

, are witnessing rapid deployment of EV charging infrastructure supported by favorable policies. Leading players are focusing on R&D investments and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence.

and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence. Integration of AI-powered monitoring and diagnostics is enhancing the reliability and performance of EV charging networks.

Competitive Landscape

The global market for EV charger converter modules is fragmented, with leading players accounting for about 30% to 35% of the share. Nuteck Power Solutions Private Limited, Delta Electronics India, ABB Ltd., Shenzhen Mida EV Power Co., Ltd., Dana Limited, Axiom Energy Conversion, Siemens AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyota Industries Corporation, Denso Corporation, Shenzhen Infypower Co., Ltd., Mass-Tech, BHEL, and Phoenix Contact India Pvt. Ltd. leading manufacturers of EV charger converter modules listed in the report.

Key EV charger converter module companies are heavily investing in research and development to create innovative EV charger converter modules. They are also implementing strategies like facility expansions, acquisitions, distribution agreements, partnerships, and mergers to strengthen their footprint.

Recent Developments in EV Charger Converter Module Market

In 2022, Hitachi Energy introduced RoadPak, a game-changing power semiconductor module for EVs. The new high-performance power electronics are expected to take e-mobility to the next level.

In December 2023, BorgWarner Inc. completed acquisition of Eldor Corporation’s Electric Hybrid Systems business segment, enhancing its product portfolio and expanding into high-voltage power electronics.

In November 2023, EG Group secured a deal to acquire Tesla’s ultra-fast charging units for its evpoint business in the United Kingdom and Europe.

In May 2023, Siemens AG announced the acquisition of Mass-Tech Controls’ EV division, enhancing its e Mobility offerings in India. The acquisition aims to meet the surging demand for EV charging infrastructure, expanding Siemens’ local market presence and potentially creating an export hub.

EV Charger Converter Module Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

DC/DC Converter

AC/DC Converter

By Power Rating:

30 to 60 kW

60 to 120 kW

120 to 240 kW

240 to 400 kW

By End-user:

Residential

Commercial

Public

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube