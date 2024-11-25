Restorative Dentistry Market Growth Driven by Advancements in Dental Technologies

The global restorative dentistry market size is expected to reach USD 34.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the restorative dentistry market is attributed to the improved quality of services offered and the availability of large patient pool. Moreover, innovation in implants & prosthetics, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and growth of dental tourism is expected to fuel market growth in the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the dental market in 2020. According to the WHO guidelines, viral infection mainly spreads through the eyes, nose, and mouth which makes it difficult for the dentist to operate on patients during such times. Routine cleaning, orthodontic procedures, preventive therapies, and oral examinations that do not involve pain management were postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic thus negatively impacting the restorative dentistry market.

Technological advancement such as guided tissue regeneration with CAM/CAD software solutions, computer-aided implant dentistry, and digital radiography has improved the accuracy of restorations. The new equipment and composite materials have attracted the patient for treatment and resulted in better health outcomes and higher satisfaction along with timeliness of dental treatment. Thus, advanced technology is anticipated to boost the restorative dentistry market.

The lack of reimbursement may affect the market. The reimbursement policies for the dental structure including restorative dentistry is limited. Patients must bear out-of-pocket expenditure that is included with dental procedures thus, patient mainly ignores and delay their dental treatments due to huge expenses. Dental procedures such as composite bonding, implants, and cosmetic contouring require highly skilled lab technicians and professionals. Thus, dental procedures are very costly in many countries. This factor may hamper the market growth.

Restorative Dentistry Market Report Highlights

Restorative material accounted for the highest market share of around 43.9% in 2024. The rapid growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing prominence of aesthetics, which results in cosmetic dentistry procedures.

Dental hospitals and clinics accounted for the highest market share of around 56.2% in 2024. The market’s growth is anticipated due to the increasing number of hospitals and dental clinics in regions such as Asia Pacific and Europe.

Asia Pacific restorative dentistry market growth is driven by rising dental tourism and increased awareness of oral health. Countries such as India, South Korea, and Thailand have emerged as popular destinations for dental procedures due to their competitive pricing and high-quality care.

Restorative Dentistry Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented global restorative dentistry market report on the basis of procedure, therapy, and region:

Restorative Dentistry Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2030)

Restorative Materials Direct Restorative Materials Amalgam Composites Glass lonomer Other Direct Restorative Materials Indirect Restorative Materials All-ceramic Metal Ceramic Metal Alloys Other Indirect Restorative Materials Biomaterials Bonding Agents/ Adhesives Impression Materials

Implants

Prosthetics

Restorative Equipment CAD/CAM Systems Handpieces Rotary Instruments Light Curing Equipment Casting Equipment Mixing Equipment Articulating Equipment Other Equipment



Restorative Dentistry End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Dental Hospitals and Clinics

Dental labs

Research and Teaching Institutes

Restorative Dentistry Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018- 2030)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



