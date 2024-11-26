Europe’s OTR Tire Industry: Driving Growth with Technological Advancements and Infrastructure Expansion | FMI Reports

The Europe OTR (Off-The-Road) tire industry was valued at USD 1,346 million in 2023. Over the forecast period, the demand for OTR tires in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4%. The market is projected to reach USD 1,392.4 million in 2024 and is anticipated to increase to USD 2,056.6 million by 2034.

The Europe Off-the-Road (OTR) tire industry is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for tires designed for heavy-duty equipment used in industries such as mining, construction, agriculture, and forestry. OTR tires, known for their durability, high performance, and ability to withstand extreme conditions, are essential for the effective operation of large machinery in rugged environments.

As infrastructure projects expand across Europe and demand for raw materials rises, the need for efficient, reliable, and long-lasting tires for off-road vehicles is accelerating. Additionally, the ongoing advancements in tire technology, including innovations in tire materials, tread designs, and enhanced wear resistance, are supporting the growth of the market. Manufacturers are focusing on developing eco-friendly and fuel-efficient tires to cater to the growing emphasis on sustainability within the industry.

With increasing investments in mining, construction, and agriculture, and a growing focus on reducing environmental impact, the European OTR tire market is expected to continue expanding at a steady pace in the coming years.

Key Drivers of the Europe OTR Tire Industry:

Rising Demand in Construction and Mining Sectors : Expanding construction and infrastructure projects across Europe are driving the demand for OTR tires, which are essential for heavy-duty machinery in these industries.

: Expanding construction and infrastructure projects across Europe are driving the demand for OTR tires, which are essential for heavy-duty machinery in these industries. Technological Advancements in Tire Design : Innovations in tire technology, such as improved durability, better fuel efficiency, and longer wear life, are fueling the adoption of OTR tires in various off-road applications.

: Innovations in tire technology, such as improved durability, better fuel efficiency, and longer wear life, are fueling the adoption of OTR tires in various off-road applications. Growth in Agriculture and Forestry : As the agricultural and forestry sectors grow, the demand for OTR tires designed to perform under challenging terrain and harsh conditions is increasing.

: As the agricultural and forestry sectors grow, the demand for OTR tires designed to perform under challenging terrain and harsh conditions is increasing. Sustainability and Environmental Regulations : The growing focus on sustainability, coupled with stringent regulations regarding fuel efficiency and emissions, is prompting tire manufacturers to develop more eco-friendly solutions.

: The growing focus on sustainability, coupled with stringent regulations regarding fuel efficiency and emissions, is prompting tire manufacturers to develop more eco-friendly solutions. Infrastructure Development: Continued investments in infrastructure development and mining activities are boosting the demand for OTR tires in Europe, particularly for large machinery used in mining, excavation, and earth-moving.

Key Takeaways:

Expansion in Key Sectors : The growth of industries such as construction, mining, agriculture, and forestry is driving the demand for durable and high-performance OTR tires in Europe.

: The growth of industries such as construction, mining, agriculture, and forestry is driving the demand for durable and high-performance OTR tires in Europe. Technological Innovations Enhancing Performance : Continuous advancements in tire technology are improving the lifespan, fuel efficiency, and durability of OTR tires, making them more reliable for challenging off-road applications.

: Continuous advancements in tire technology are improving the lifespan, fuel efficiency, and durability of OTR tires, making them more reliable for challenging off-road applications. Sustainability Focus : Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on eco-friendly OTR tire solutions to meet environmental regulations and align with the growing demand for sustainable products.

: Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on eco-friendly OTR tire solutions to meet environmental regulations and align with the growing demand for sustainable products. Increased Investment in Infrastructure : The rise in large-scale infrastructure projects in Europe is contributing significantly to the demand for OTR tires, which are crucial for the machinery used in these projects.

: The rise in large-scale infrastructure projects in Europe is contributing significantly to the demand for OTR tires, which are crucial for the machinery used in these projects. Long-Term Growth Potential: With continued demand from key sectors and ongoing technological advancements, the European OTR tire industry is expected to experience sustained growth and innovation in the coming years.

Competition Outlook

Europe’s OTR tire industry is moderately consolidated, with leading players accounting for around 40 to 45% share. Bridgestone Corporation, Michelin, Continental AG, Yokohama Tire Corporation, and Trelleborg AB are the leading manufacturers and suppliers of OTR tires in Europe listed in the report.

Key Europe OTR tire manufacturers are prioritizing technological developments, integrating sustainable practices, and broadening footprints in the region. Customer satisfaction remains paramount, with a keen focus on tailoring machines to meet diverse business needs. Leading companies actively surge collaborations to stay at the forefront of innovation, ensuring the tires align with the evolving demands.

The sector is experiencing significant growth due to rising demand for high accuracy and durability in the automotive industry. Key manufacturers are investing in research and development to integrate OTR with other safety solutions, leading to the emergence of advanced driver assistance systems.

Established and emerging manufacturers are generating revenue by developing long-term relationships with OEMs and tire vendors in Europe. Leading companies are also investing in cutting-edge sensor technologies to meet evolving automotive demands.

Industry Updates

October 2023, Continental AG, a Germany-based company, announced the growth of agricultural tire portfolio, with new sizes for the existing TractorMaster and CompactMaster AG/EM product lines.

In May 2023, Michelin, headquartered in France, introduced the 70/70R57 Michelin X Mine L4 tire. The radial tire’s robust design eliminates the need for rear axle chain fitments, resulting in reduced tread wear and ground contact patch deformation.

Leading Europe OTR Tire Brands

Michelin

Apollo Tyres

Bridgestone Corporation

Continental AG

Yokohama Tire Corporation

Prometeon Tire Group S.R.L. (PTG)

Magna Tyres

Triangle

Goodyear Tires & Rubber Company

Titan International, Inc.

BKT

Emerald

Mitas

Trelleborg AB

Nokian Tyre, Inc.

Key Segments of Industry Report

By Tire Type:

As per tire types, the sector has been categorized into bias tires, radial tires, and fabric radial tires.

By Tire Size:

The industry is segregated into 14″ to 24″, 25″ to 30″, 31″ to 50″, and above 50″.

By Sales Channel:

Two important sales channels include OEM and aftermarket.

By Application:

In terms of applications, the sector is divided into agriculture, construction, mining, and industrial.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of Europe, such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Poland, and Türkiye.