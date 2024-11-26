Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Growth Driven by Rising Quality Standards

The global laboratory proficiency testing market size is expected to reach USD 2.13 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. End-use industries, such as healthcare, environmental, food, and pharmaceuticals, are subject to strict regulatory requirements and accreditation standards, which is anticipated to drive the demand for laboratory proficiency testing in the coming years. Moreover, participating in proficiency testing programs helps laboratories demonstrate compliance with these standards and regulatory bodies, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of their evaluating procedures, thereby contributing to the growth of the overall market.

Accurate test service is vital for product quality, safety, and public health. Proficiency testing enables laboratories to identify and address any shortcomings in their evaluating processes, reducing the risk of producing unreliable data. For instance, in November 2022, KD Pharma Bexbach’s Quality Control team based in Germany secured the top position in the prestigious AOCS Laboratory Proficiency Program for GOED Nutraceutical Oils. This highlights its exemplarycompetence in laboratory evaluation, showcasing its commitment to quality control and industry standards. Thus, making PT more demandable leads to overall market growth. Favorable government initiatives to improve healthcare services, including diagnostics and other products, are increasing the adoption of PT in different end-use industries.

For instance, laboratory standards of practice, such as the Cannabis Laboratory Accreditation Program (CanNaLAP), specify the importance of proficiency testing and provide information regarding the types of samples that should be used for testing and the results that should be considered. Furthermore, several cannabis production facilities are frequently inspected by state governments. Organizations, such as the American Council of Independent Laboratories (ACIL), collaborate with federal agencies to develop standards & protocols for handling, sampling, testing, and inspecting cannabis products. The key participants are engaged in strategies, such as agreements, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and launches, to expand their global footprints and product portfolio.

For instance,in February 2023, AOAC collaborated with Signature Science, LLC, to develop a PT program that addresses the need for quality microbiology competence in evaluating samples. Moreover, the increasing adoption of technologically advanced tests, such as PCR and chromatography for laboratory proficiency tests is further supporting the market growth. For instance, in October 2021, Biogenix Labs partnered with ADQCC to offer proficiency testing specifically for COVID-19 PCR tests. This collaboration aims to ensure the accuracy and reliability of COVID-19 PCR test results by providing laboratories with proficiency testing programs.

Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Report Highlights

Based on industry, the clinical diagnostic segment held the largest revenue share in 2023 due to the widespread adoption of proficiency testing to keep clinical diagnostic test results reliable and high-quality

The cell culture technology segment held the largest revenue share in 2023 owing to its wide usage in identifying contagious microorganisms in different applications

The hospitals end-use segment dominated the market in 2023. However, the contract research organizations (CROs) segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030 due to the increasing demand for outsourcing services in the healthcare sector

North America held the largest share of 43.78% in 2023 due to the presence of well-established players, developed pharmaceutical & diagnostics industries, and high adoption of laboratory proficiency test

Key players operating in the market constantly focus on product launches, partnerships, and geographical expansions to maintain their industry position

Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global laboratory proficiency testing market based on industry, technology, end-use, and region:

Laboratory Proficiency Testing Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Clinical Diagnostics Clinical chemistry Immunochemistry Hematology Oncology Molecular Diagnostics PCR Others Coagulation Others

Pharmaceuticals Biological Products Vaccines Blood Tissues Others

Microbiology Pathogen Testing Sterility Testing Endotoxin & Pyrogen Testing Growth Promotion Testing Others

Cannabis Medical Non-Medical

Others

Laboratory Proficiency Testing Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cell Culture

Spectrometry

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Chromatography

Immunoassays

Others

Laboratory Proficiency Testing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Laboratories Independent Laboratories Specialty Laboratories



Laboratory Proficiency Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America S. Canada

Europe K. Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Thailand South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



