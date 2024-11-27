Stereotactic Planning Software Market Set to Grow at a CAGR of 4.8%, Reaching USD 442.1 Million by 2033

Stereotactic Planning Software Market

The global stereotactic planning software market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2033, increasing from USD 276.5 million in 2023 to USD 442.1 million by 2033. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and the rising demand for minimally invasive surgical techniques in fields such as neurosurgery and radiation therapy.

Stereotactic planning software plays a pivotal role in ensuring the accuracy and precision of treatments, particularly in neurosurgery and radiation therapy. It helps healthcare professionals plan and navigate complex procedures by enabling the precise targeting of tumors and lesions within the human body. As the global healthcare sector sees an increase in neurological illnesses, including brain tumors, Parkinson’s disease, and epilepsy, the demand for advanced planning software is expected to continue to rise, bolstering the growth of the market.

Moreover, the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, driven by their reduced recovery times, lower complication rates, and improved patient outcomes, is also expected to fuel the demand for stereotactic planning software. As healthcare facilities strive to offer more precise, efficient, and effective treatments, the reliance on advanced software solutions will continue to grow.

Key Takeaways:

  1. The stereotactic planning software market is expected to grow from USD 276.5 million in 2023 to USD 442.1 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.8%.
  2. The rise in neurological disorders and the need for minimally invasive surgeries are key factors driving the market.
  3. Stereotactic planning software plays a crucial role in improving the accuracy of neurosurgeries and radiation therapies.
  4. The market is seeing a shift toward more advanced software solutions as healthcare providers strive for precision and better patient outcomes.

Competitive Landscape

Companies in the stereotactic planning software market seek strategic agreements and partnerships with other manufacturers to develop their manufacturing capacity and global presence, addressing the demand of an expanding patient pool. The stereotactic planning software manufacturers are working on the worldwide development of production facilities to sustain their global presence.

Key Players – Stereotactic Planning Software Market

  • Brainlab, Inc.
  • Renishaw Inc.
  • inomed Inc.
  • RaySearch Americas, Inc.
  • Mevis Informática Médica
  • FHC, Inc.
  • Integra LifeSciences Corporation
  • Elekta Solutions AB
  • SurgiFRONT Ltd.

Key Segments

By Solution Type:

  • Stand-alone Stereotactic Planning Solution
  • Integrated Stereotactic Planning Solution
  • Services
    • Consulting & Implementation
    • Training Services
    • On-demand Support Services

By Imaging Modality:

  • CT Images
  • MR Images
  • Angiographic Images

By End User:

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Cancer Research Institutes

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

