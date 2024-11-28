Infection Control Market Innovations: New Technologies Enhancing Patient Safety

The global infection control market size is expected to reach USD 359.6 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030. The market is driven by rising concerns with respect to a significant upsurge in hospital-acquired infections globally. This is believed to facilitate greater penetration of infection control products. An influx in the development of new biologics and subsequent demand for sterilized formulations serve as key growth factors for the overall market. Healthcare organizations are focused on implementing strategies for early recognition, reporting, isolation, and surveillance of disease episodes of potential public health concern.

In addition, an increasing number of intensive training modules, for nurses and other medical staff, on infection prevention and control is presumed to provide high potential for extensive usage of infection control products over the coming years. For instance, College of Nurses of Ontario released guidelines concerning standard practices, that is focused on maintaining hand hygiene to reduce contamination and spread of infection. Furthermore, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released guidelines for disinfection and sterilization for efficient usage of infection control products by healthcare personnel in a wide array of healthcare settings such as ambulatory care, home care, hospitals, and others.

As a consequence of the aforementioned factors, it is presumed that there will be a significant improvement in the overall penetration rate of infection prevention and control products, which is also anticipated to fuel the market demand as well as the revenue to unprecedented heights. The demand for infection control also stemmed from the need to stop the spread of COVID-19. Governments’ authorities prescribed guidelines and policies to safeguard public health and prevent cross-contamination. The CDC, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, provide an extensive library of guidelines on basic infection control and prevention, device-associated infections, antibiotic resistance, disease / organism-specific infection, and procedure-associated infections to promote the control of hospital-acquired infections.

Increase in strategic initiatives undertaken by companies including include strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product development are further propelling the market growth. For instance, Getinge expanded its partnership with XPO Logistics under which the latter will provide warehousing and transport services from the Netherlands to the EMEA region for the company’s infection control business unit in February 2021.

Infection Control Market Report Highlights

Services are predicted to observe exponential growth as a consequence of the increasing presence of third-party reprocessors and outsourcing of sterilization as a result of associated cost-efficiency

Hospitals accounted for a substantial share in 2022, as a consequence of high clinical urgency to curb the growing incidence of hospital-acquired infections

North America captured a dominant share of the overall market as of 2022 owing to extensive infection prevention activities being implemented in hospitals, medical device,s and pharmaceutical companies

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness exponential growth during the forecast period as a result of increasing awareness pertaining to the spread of infections within healthcare settings and measures for prevention

The competitive environment is marked by companies adopting sustainability strategies such as geographical expansion and mergers and acquisitions resulting in significant growth in their market share

Infection Control Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global infection control market on the basis of type, end-use, and region:

Infection Control Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Equipment Disinfectors Washers Flushes Endoscope Reprocessors Sterilization Equipment Heat Sterilization Equipment Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment Radiation Sterilization Equipment Filtration Sterilization Equipment Liquid Sterilization Equipment Others

Services Contract Sterilization Ethylene Oxide Sterilization E-beam Sterilization Gamma Sterilization Others Infectious Waste Disposal

Consumables Infectious Waste Disposal Disinfectants Sterilization Consumables Personal Protective Equipment Others



Infection Control End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Medical Device Companies

Clinical Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Laboratories

Others

Infection Control Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Thailand South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



