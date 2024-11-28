Chromatography Resin Market Development: Breakthroughs in Material Science

The global chromatography resin market size is expected to reach USD 3.94 billion by 2030 and expand at a CAGR of 6.8% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is majorly driven by constantly increasing need for drug development activities for the production of biopharma and biological products for diagnostics.

Chromatography technique is used in therapeutic drug monitoring, which is used when a patient is on toxic medication to analyze the blood and urine levels. Tests such as blood, urine, stool, and umbilical cord on a regular basis are beneficial to ensure that the patient is taking an appropriate dose of medication. These technique helps companies develop and manufacture biological pharmaceutical tools to achieve safety and quality of active ingredients.

In North America, the pharmaceutical industry has been advancing for years and has grown at a faster rate, resulting in booming demand for ion exchange chromatography resin. Additionally, high healthcare spending and the presence of major pharmaceutical market leaders in the U.S. is the main driver of the chromatography resin market in the North America region.

Some of the key players operating in the industry are constantly undertaking initiatives to develop more effective and innovative products in an attempt to strengthen their position in the global market. In Covid-19 pandemic the chromatography resin manufacturers including Purolite, TriAltus Biosciences, and Avantor were majorly engaged in R&D activities for new product development. For instance, TriAltus Biosciences, a developer of innovative tools for protein purification developed novel CL7/Im7 system a protein purification technology. This technology was developed to aid the cancer institute for Covid-19 vaccine development.

Chromatography Resin Market Report Highlights

The Asia Pacific chromatography resin market is witnessing high economic growth across major regional countries such as China, India, and Japan among others is likely to boost the market growth.

In terms of technique, the ion exchange technique segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 43.0% in 2023.

Based on type, the natural segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 51.1% in 2023.

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 83.1% in 2023.

North America region dominated the market with a revenue share of 33.1% in 2023. This high share is attributed to the growing demand for drug discovery to control diseases globally such as Ebola, Zika, and others.

Chromatography Resin Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global chromatography resin market report based on type, technique, end-use, and region:

Chromatography Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Liters, 2018 – 2030)

Natural

Synthetic

Inorganic

Chromatography Resin Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Liters, 2018 – 2030)

Ion Exchange

Affinity

Hydrophobic Interaction

Size Exclusion

Mixed Mode

Others

Chromatography Resin End?use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Liters, 2018 – 2030)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnique

Food & Beverage

Water & Environmental Analysis

Other End-Uses

Chromatography Resin Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Liters, 2018 – 2030)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. France Italy Spain Austria Switzerland

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia New Zealand

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



