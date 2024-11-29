Flavors and Fragrances Market Forecast: Anticipated Growth Through 2030

The global flavors and fragrances market size is expected to reach USD 44.6 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is majorly driven by the rising demand for natural products and aroma chemicals from the personal care & cosmetics products and food & beverages industries. The global industry for fragrances & flavors is expected to register remarkable growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing product demand in toiletries, cosmetics, beverages, and food application industries. The increasing use of flavors in the pharmaceutical, dietary supplements, and nutraceutical sectors is also projected to augment industry growth.

The health & wellness trend in the industry is expected to magnify the preference for natural flavor ingredients. Growing disposable income levels in emerging economies are also anticipated to augment the product demand for soaps & detergents, perfumes, toiletries, and cosmetics. Natural products are considered therapeutic, healthy, and safe. Manufacturers of natural fragrances often charge a “green premium” on their products. The demand for synthetic ones is also expected to rise, as they emit strong fragrances, offer greater freedom of creativity to manufacturers, and are long-lasting. Moreover, synthetic products are less expensive as compared to natural products.

The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse impact on the global industry on account of the supply chain disruptions, complete & partial lockdown of manufacturing facilities, and lack of availability of labor as well as raw materials. Countries around the world had to restrict global trade due to which, imports and export were affected. However, since the first half of 2021, countries rapidly adjusted their economies and kept the agriculture and food industries in focus, thus stabilizing the industry growth. New product launches, a growing number of retail stores, and economic prices of convenience food and personal care products are also expected to be highly influential factors contributing to the industry’s growth

Flavors And Fragrances Market Report Highlights

The natural product type segment will register the fastest growth rate from 2024 to 2030 owing to a rapid shift from the usage of synthetic and lab-processed products to more natural products, especially in the emerging markets

The fragrances application segment dominated the global market, due to growing usage in the pharmaceutical, hospitality, home care, and personal care & cosmetics industries

Asia Pacific will emerge as the largest as well as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period

The growth is attributed to the increased product demand from the nutraceutical, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and food processing industries

In addition, changes in consumer preference along with rising demand for exotic flavors are expected to have a positive impact on the regional market.

Flavors And Fragrances Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global flavors and fragrances market based on product, application, and region:

Flavors And Fragrances Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Natural Essential Oils Corn mint Essential Oils Eucalyptus Essential Oils Pepper Mint Essential Oils Lemon Essential Oils Citronella Essential Oils Patchouli Essential Oils Clove Essential Oils Ylang Ylang/Canaga Essential Oils Lavender Essential Oils Oleoresins Paprika Oleoresins Black Pepper Oleoresins Turmeric Oleoresins Ginger Oleoresins Others

Aroma Chemicals Esters Alcohol Aldehydes Phenol Terpenes Others



Flavors And Fragrances Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Flavors Esters Alcohol Aldehydes Phenol Terpenes Others

Fragrances Esters Alcohol Aldehydes Phenol Terpenes Others



Flavors And Fragrances Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Russia Portugal Turkey

Asia Pacific China China India Japan SEA Indonesia Bangladesh Philippines Australia

Central & South America Brazil Columbia Argentina

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arbia Iran Africa Continent



