Electric Scooter Industry – A Game-Changer in Urban Mobility | FMI Reports

The electric scooter industry is poised for substantial growth, projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% between 2023 and 2033. Market revenues are expected to rise from USD 10.4 billion in 2023 to an impressive USD 24.8 billion by the end of 2033.

The electric scooter industry is witnessing unprecedented growth, revolutionizing urban mobility by offering eco-friendly, cost-efficient, and versatile solutions for short-distance travel. From commuters navigating busy city streets to leisure riders, electric scooters are rapidly becoming an essential mode of transportation worldwide.

According to recent insights, the market is poised for substantial expansion driven by technological advancements, rising environmental awareness, and government incentives promoting electric mobility.

In-Depth Market Analysis: A Complete Report

Key Drivers of Growth:

Environmental Concerns:

Governments and consumers are increasingly prioritizing sustainability. Electric scooters, with zero emissions, provide a green alternative to traditional vehicles, aligning with global efforts to reduce carbon footprints.

Urbanization and Congestion:

Rapid urbanization and increasing traffic congestion have created a demand for compact, efficient, and easy-to-park vehicles, making electric scooters a preferred choice.

Advancements in Battery Technology:

Innovations in lithium-ion batteries have enhanced electric scooters’ range, speed, and overall performance, making them more appealing to a broader audience.

Supportive Policies and Subsidies:

Governments worldwide are offering tax breaks, subsidies, and infrastructure development initiatives, such as dedicated scooter lanes and charging stations, encouraging adoption.

Cost Efficiency:

With lower operating costs and reduced dependency on fuel, electric scooters are an economical option for urban commuters.

Key Takeaways:

The global electric scooter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1%% from 2023 to 2033, reaching a valuation of USD 24.8 billion by the end of the forecast period.

from 2023 to 2033, reaching a valuation of by the end of the forecast period. Asia-Pacific leads the market, driven by high adoption rates in countries like China and India, while Europe and North America are witnessing accelerated growth due to increased environmental consciousness and infrastructure development.

leads the market, driven by high adoption rates in countries like China and India, while and are witnessing accelerated growth due to increased environmental consciousness and infrastructure development. Technological innovations such as app-based controls, GPS tracking, and enhanced safety features are shaping the next-generation electric scooters.

Electric scooters are not just a transport mode but a lifestyle trend, appealing to millennials and Gen Z consumers prioritizing sustainability and convenience.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the other key companies identified are

Alta Motors

Ather Energy

BMW Motorrad International

Cezeta

Energica Motor Company

Hero Eco

Johammer e-mobility GmbH

KTM AG

Mahindra GenZe

Ninebot Limited

Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd

ReVolt Electric Motorbikes

Xiaomi

Yamaha Motor Company Limited.

Key Segments in the Electric Scooter Market

By Product Type:

Standard

Folding

Self-Balancing

Maxi

Three-Wheeled

By Battery Type:

Li-Ion

NiMH

Lead-Based

By Technology:

Plug-In

Battery

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa