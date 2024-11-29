SJ Auctioneers will Hold An Online-Only Jewelry, Silverware, Toys and Decor Auction on Sunday, December 15th; 250 Lots

Brooklyn, NY, 2024-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ — Anyone looking for that perfect holiday gift need look no further than SJ Auctioneer’s online-only Jewelry, Silverware, Toys & Décor auction scheduled for Sunday, December 15th, beginning at 6pm Eastern time. The sale is loaded with 250 lots in a wide range of categories, with the good news being all items will be able to ship in time for the holidays.

The auction showcases items by famous name designers and makers, including Tiffany & Co., Buccellati, Bvlgari, Georg Jensen, Louis Marx, Orrefors, Meissen, Versace, Swarovski, Herend, Gucci, Baccarat, Yonezawa, Ichiko, Montblanc, Tetard Freres, Del Vecchi, Millefiori, Del Corte, Chraistian Louboutin, Omega, Fritz Berman, Lynn Chase, Charles Field Haviland and others.

Bidding is available online now, at LiveAuctioneers.com. Pre-bidding is also available, meaning for those who are unable to attend the online auction, they can still leave their bids now. This auction uses Autopay by LiveAuctioneers.com. A link to the catalog is here: https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/351495_vehicles-jewelry-silverware-decor-toys/.

Jewelry will be led by a gorgeous Buccellati 18k gold Macri band with 0.30 carats of diamonds, size 6 ¼ (est. $4,800-$5,500); an elegant Gucci signed sterling silver cuff bracelet made in Italy, featuring a refined logo that adds a touch of iconic luxury (est. $600-$700); and a Bvlgari 18k yellow gold pendant with a NYC subway token, with the original pouch (est. $3,000-$3,800).

Fine service dinner plates will feature a set of five fine bone china plates with fish motifs made by Mintons for Tiffany & Co., beautifully adorned with gilding and various motifs (est. $500-$750); a set of four Limoges (France) Charles Field Haviland Cerisieres de Monet service plates with a nice blue and white cherry trees design (est. $750-$800); and a set of four dinner plates, made in Japan and designed by Lynn Chase, boasting a jaguar jungle motif (est. $750-$800).

Japanese friction toy vehicles are enormously popular with collectors. The auction will feature an Ichiko Japanese toy friction bus, 16 inches long, with the original box, and a Japanese sound tin friction toy bus, trade mark, 14 inches long (both est. $200-$500). Also up for bid is a Louis Marx tin litho large livestock company truck with cattle and the original box (est. $500-$1,500).

SJ Auctioneers has quickly become a go-to source for buyers looking for fine estate silver, and the December 15th auction will have much to offer. A handful of better examples follows:

– A Tiffany & Co. sterling silver Faneuil flatware service for 12, totaling 88 pieces (est. $6,900-$8,500).

– A monumental 20th century sterling silver two-handled vase with floral motifs over 20 inches tall, made in America and beautifully adorned with stylized natural motifs on the handles, body and base, weighing 84.9 troy ounces (est. $3,750-$4,500).

– A brand-new pair of Del Conte sterling silver and snakeskin custom handmade picture frames with beveled glass and wood backs, measuring 6 ½ inches by 8 ¼ inches (the picture size is 3 ½ inches by 5 ½ inches) (est. $850-$1,200).

– A handcrafted solid sterling silver yacht sailboat signed by the famous Japanese silversmith Seki (Seki Takehiko), hallmarked sterling 960 (a higher purity than sterling silver 925), mounted on a silver plate with sea waves and housed in a glass case cover, the ship 3 inches tall and the total weight (including glass case) 711 grams or 25.07 oz. (est. $300-$450).

Is there a Marvel superheroes fan on your gift list? The sale includes a pair of Swarovski signed crystal figures, one of The Incredible Hulk, bright green, 4 ¾ inches tall, with box (est. $500-$750); and a Spiderman figure with box (est. $400-$450). Also offered: a Fritz Bermann Wiener Vienna, Austria cold painted bronze cat orchestra with ten 1 ½ inch tall cats (est. $750-$800).

The rest of the catalog features an eclectic mix of fine items in a broad range of categories, from a large porcelain Herend signed black fishnet pattern polar bear with 24k gold accents, about 5 ½ inches in length (est. $480-$650); to a Montblanc Meisterstruck ballpoint pen in black resin gold trim, made in Germany (est. $300-$450). Montblanc is known worldwide for its luxury pens.

An Orrefors crystal Graal fish vase, 6 inches tall, designed and signed by Edward Hald (Sweden, circa 1950), showing no chips or cracks, is expected to sell for $750-$900. The vase is in a rare hexagonal shape. The design of fish swimming in seaweed is typically created in vivid green color using the Graal technique using thick-walled, clear crystal. No two pieces are identical.

A four-piece vanity set by Jay Strongwater consisting of a finger purse mirror with raised butterfly motifs, a frame with a raised butterfly motif and a compact with a girl’s face that opens up and has two mirrors should settle at $199-$250. Strongwater’s taste for big, bold bijoux was seen on fashion runways, magazine covers, and jewelry counters across the U.S.

SJ Auctioneers prides itself on offering its customers great service and fast shipping, unlike some other auction houses where people need to arrange their own shipping.

To learn more about SJ Auctioneers and the online-only Fine Collectibles, Jewelry, Silver and Toys auction set for Sunday, December 15th, starting promptly at 6 pm Eastern time, please visit www.sjauctioneers.com.

About SJ Auctioneers:

SJ Auctioneers is always seeking quality items for future auctions. To inquire about consigning an item, an estate or a whole collection, you may call 646-450-7553; or, you can send an email to sjauctioneers@gmail.com. To learn more about SJ Auctioneers, please visit www.sjauctioneers.com. Updates are posted frequently.