Automated Test Equipment Market 2030: The Impact of Automotive Electronics on ATE Demand

The global automated test equipment market size is expected to reach USD 9,443.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing adoption of System on Chip (SoC) coupled with high demand for consumer electronics is anticipated to drive the growth. Growing electronic content in automotive sector and penetration of smartphones is expected to drive the market. Furthermore, the demand for Automated Test Equipment (ATE) in manufacturing industry as the test equipment save the manufacturing cost and helps in eliminating the defective devices is projected to continue fueling the market.

Miniaturization has spurred demand across various semiconductor manufacturing companies. Additionally, considerable technological advancements coupled with design complexity and the need for adequate testing is expected to positively impact the growth. Developments in semiconductor manufacturing processes along with expansion of wireless networks in developing nations is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the global market.

The growth of ATE market is primarily driven by semiconductor manufacturing companies which focus on cost-effective testing. Semiconductor manufacturing companies no longer consider fabrication costs as a factor for profit margin in semiconductor chip manufacturing. Semiconductor companies focus on improving their fabrication technology and look for efficient ways of testing to reduce losses due to damages. Advancements in smartphones, tablets, and SoC-based products is creating demand for greater functionality in ATE. As connected devices get smaller, more powerful, and multifaceted; they face design, application, and fabrication challenges, increasing the product demand.

Increasing design complexities along with major technological inventions such as advanced Design for Test (DFT) and adaptive testing are some of the key factors driving the automatic test equipment market. Moreover, recent innovations in Internet of Things (IoT) devices, autonomous vehicles, along with significant changes in the defense and aerospace sectors have significantly transformed the market dynamics.

Non-memory automated test equipment product segment is expected to hold significant market share over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of microcontroller-based applications and demand of the automotive sector. Revenue from IT and telecommunications sector is projected to witness significant growth in the forthcoming years. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to the rising number of semiconductor industries in the region. Key market players include Aemulus Holdings Bhd (“Aemulus”); Chroma ATE Inc.; and Teradyne Inc.

The growth of automated test equipment market is driven by the significant use of the test equipment in automotive and semiconductor industry

In the vertical segment, IT and telecommunication is estimated to continue holding the largest market share in the forthcoming years, owing to the increased focus on effective communication

The automotive segment is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing integration of the electronic devices in the automobile industry

North America is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to the high investment in aerospace and defense couple with technological innovations

Automated Test Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global automated test equipment market report based on product, type, vertical, and region:

Automated Test Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030)

Non-Memory ATE

Memory ATE

Discrete

Others

Automated Test Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030)

Logic Testing

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Testing

Interconnection and Verification Testing

Automated Test Equipment Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030)

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Others

Automated Test Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Taiwan Singapore India Malaysia Australia

South America Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA) KSA UAE South Africa



