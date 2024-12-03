Meat Extract Market Overview: Factors Influencing Growth and Adoption

The global meat extract market size is expected to reach USD 24.1 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030. The global meat extracts market is being primarily driven by several factors that contribute to its growth and increasing demand. One of the key drivers is the rising preference for natural and organic food products among consumers. Meat extracts, derived from various sources such as beef, chicken, and pork, are perceived as natural ingredients and are sought after by individuals who prioritize clean labels and natural flavors in their food choices.

Additionally, the growing awareness regarding the nutritional benefits of meat extracts is fueling market expansion. These extracts are rich in essential amino acids, proteins, vitamins, and minerals, making them a valuable source of nutrition. With an increasing emphasis on health and wellness, consumers are incorporating meat extracts into their diets as a means of supplementing their nutritional intake.

Another significant driver is the expanding food and beverage industry, which extensively utilizes meat extracts in various applications. The food industry employs meat extracts in the formulation of soups, sauces, seasonings, ready-to-eat meals, and processed meats, among others. Similarly, the beverage industry utilizes meat extracts for flavoring purposes in products like broths, stocks, and savory beverages. The versatility of meat extracts in enhancing taste profiles and providing a rich umami flavor is propelling their demand across these sectors.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Meat Extract Market

Moreover, the rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles of consumers worldwide are leading to an increased reliance on convenience foods. Meat extracts serve as a convenient solution for manufacturers, enabling them to incorporate authentic meat flavors into their products without the need for extensive cooking or long preparation times. This convenience factor, combined with the rising demand for ready-to-eat and processed foods, is positively influencing the market growth of meat extracts.

In June 2021, Kerry Group, a leading company in the food industry, has made an agreement to acquire Niacet from private investment firm SK Capital. Niacet is known for its expertise in developing clean-label, low-sodium preservatives. The deal, valued at approximately $1 billion, is significant as it will strengthen Kerry’s presence in the fast-growing market for food protection and preservation. This strategic move allows Kerry Group to expand its capabilities and tap into the increasing demand for advanced solutions in the industry.

Meat Extract Market Report Highlights

In terms of volume, the chicken type segment led the market and accounted for a share of more than 43.14% in 2022. The increasing demand for poultry and poultry products due to the easy availability and affordable rates has contributed to the large volume share of the global chicken meat extracts market

The powder form led the market in 2022 with a revenue share of more than 46.18%. The segment is expected to show high growth prospects over the forecast period due to its increased use in food products as a flavor & nutrient enhancer

By application, the ready meals dominated the market in 2022 with 33.40% revenue share. The increasing awareness about health and nutrition is influencing the market for ready meals with meat extracts

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period owing to the rising consumption of processed and conventional chicken products in emerging countries, such as Japan, China, and India

Browse through Grand View Research’s Nutraceuticals & Functional Foods Industry Research Reports.

Fish Powder Market: The global fish powder market size was valued at USD 9.10 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2030.

Superfoods Market: The global superfoods market size was valued at USD 182.15 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2030.

Meat Extract Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global meat extracts market based on type, form, application, and region.

Meat Extract Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Chicken

Pork

Beef

Fish

Turkey

Others

Meat Extract Form Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Powder

Paste

Liquid

Granules

Meat Extract Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Ready Meals

Snacks

Soups & Broths

Seasonings

Others

Meat Extract Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

North America S. Mexico Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia

Central & South America (CSA) Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa A.E.



Order a free sample PDF of the Meat Extract Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.