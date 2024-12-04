Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Growth Driven by Demand for Flexible Manufacturing

The global single-use bioprocessing market size is projected to reach USD 80.13 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.24% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The demand for single-use bioprocessing offerings is driven by the commercial advantages offered, including a reduction in costs and time required for bioprocessing operations. Originally used for monoclonal antibody production, single-use technologies are also gaining traction for cell and gene therapy manufacturing. As a result, broadening the scope of applications in biomanufacturing operations is likely to drive industry growth.

Furthermore, strategic initiatives from key players are expanding the industry’s growth prospects. For instance, in July 2021, Cytiva and Pall Corp. announced investment plans for capacity expansion over two years. Among other key products, more than USD 300 million were invested in single-use technologies, such as bioreactor bags for cell expansion, used to make personalized therapies and syringe filters for scientific research. Similarly, the growing adoption of single-use equipment for in-house and contract manufacturing has opened new avenues for the flow of investments in this space. The industry is witnessing significant advancements in several product portfolios, including disposable probes and sensors, stirring systems, bioreactor designs, and filtration technologies, which are expected to contribute to strong revenue growth.

The benefits offered by single-use bioprocessing systems have enabled biopharmaceutical manufacturers to offer their products faster to the market by introducing multi-product facilities, entering into partnerships, or outsourcing pipeline products for contract development and manufacturing. For instance, in January 2021, Sartorius AG partnered with RoosterBio, a leading supplier of human Mesenchymal Stem/Stromal Cells (hMSC). This collaboration aimed at advancing cell & gene therapy manufacturing by leveraging the single-use manufacturing technologies from Sartorius AG. The COVID-19 pandemic has generated new growth opportunities for key stakeholders in the industry.

Key biopharmaceutical players can leverage the opportunity by expanding their COVID-19-related product offerings by scaling up their production facilities with the implementation of single-use bioprocessing equipment. A significant number of biopharmaceutical companies are actively involved in the development and production of COVID-19 vaccines. These programs are majorly based on single-use technologies as these systems are flexible, cost-effective, and reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Such an ongoing and continuous increase in the adoption of bioprocessing systems due to the COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to drive industry growth.

Single-use Bioprocessing Market Report Highlights

The simple & peripheral elements segment held the largest share in 2023 due to the significant adoption of these products as a result of a variety of customizable options available for bioprocessing applications

The upstream bioprocessing workflow segment accounted for the largest share in 2023. Continuous developments and betterment in technologies for upstream bioprocessing are driving the segment growth

North America was the leading region in 2023 due to the high R&D spending and growth of the biopharmaceutical manufacturing sector in the region

Furthermore, the presence of key players, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and Danaher Corp., is driving the regional market

The biopharmaceutical manufacturers end-use segment dominated the industry in 2023 and accounted for the maximum revenue share. This was due to the high demand for biologics and heavy investments in cell & gene therapy manufacturing

Single-use Bioprocessing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global single-use bioprocessing market based on product, workflow, end-use, and region:

Single-use Bioprocessing By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Simple & Peripheral Elements Tubing, Filters, Connectors, & Transfer Systems Bags Sampling Systems Probes & Sensors pH Sensor Oxygen Sensor Pressure Sensors Temperature Sensors Conductivity Sensors Flow Sensors Others Others

Apparatus & Plants Bioreactors Upto 1000L Above 1000L to 2000L Above 2000L Mixing, Storage, & Filling Systems Filtration System Chromatography Systems Pumps Others

Work Equipment Cell Culture System Syringes Others



Single-use Bioprocessing By Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Upstream Bioprocessing

Fermentation

Downstream Bioprocessing

Single-use Bioprocessing By End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers CMOs & CROs In-house Manufacturers

Academic & Clinical Research Institutes

Single-use Bioprocessing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



