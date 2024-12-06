Health Check-up Market 2030: The Impact of Aging Populations on Health Services

Health Check-up Market Growth & Trends

The global health check-up market size is expected to reach USD 79.18 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is attributable to the increasing awareness about general health among people, rising investments from government & non-government bodies, and the adoption of technologically advanced testing products across various healthcare platforms. For instance, in March 2021, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd launched a connected blood glucose monitoring system under the Accu-Chek Instant System brand name. The connected system enables integrated and personalized diabetes management, to establish active care and communication between patient and healthcare provider.

The increasing geriatric population across the economies is driving the demand for health check-ups, as elderly patients are more susceptible to chronic illnesses and require preventive healthcare. For instance, according to an article published by the WHO in October 2022, it is estimated that 1 in 6 people across the world will be aged above 60 by 2030. Hence, regulatory support to provide preventive care to the geriatric population will drive the health check-up industry. For example, the U.N. Decade of Healthy Ageing (2021-2030) aims to improve the elder population’s lives by implementing four frameworks, such as delivering primary health services and dedicated care to the senior population.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Health Check-up Market

The growing deficiency of vitamins in the population drives the market for testing and monitoring. For instance, according to the National Institute of Health Database research published in October 2021, in the U.S., approximately 42% of the population is vitamin deficient. In addition, Frontiers Media S.A. published an article on February 2023, estimating that the global prevalence of vitamin deficiency from 2000 to 2022 was 15.7%, while the prevalence is anticipated to increase due to a sedentary lifestyle and low sunlight exposure. However, global medical device companies have continued to launch products to detect vitamin D levels at home and seek connected healthcare aid, driving the global health check-up industry. For instance, in April 2022, MediSure Labs launched the first Health Canada-approved Vitamin D home testing kit in the Canadian region.

Moreover, key players operating in the global health check-up industry are focusing on strategic initiatives, such as product launches to increase their respective position in the marketplace. For instance, in January 2023, Burning Rock received breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA for its OverC Multi-Cancer detection blood test. The test helps in the early detection of esophageal, ovarian, pancreatic, liver, and lung cancer in adults aged 50-75 years. Furthermore, in February 2023, Dexcom, Inc. launched G7 continuous glucose monitoring system for beneficiaries with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, and the product will be covered by Medicare. Hence, the launch of next-generation testing products will allow the global health check-up industry to grow during the forecast period.

Health Check-up Market Report Highlights

The general health check-up segment held the largest share of 36.58% in 2024. General health check-up provides a comprehensive overview of the individual’s health, helping to identify risk factors and manage the health condition at early stages.

The blood glucose tests held the largest market share of 21.86% in 2024, which can be attributed to the increasing cases of diabetes across the globe. Blood glucose tests, such as fasting blood sugar (FBS) and oral glucose tolerance tests (OGTT), are important in diagnosing and monitoring diabetes.

The cardiovascular diseases segment held the largest market share of 28.62% in 2024, attributed to increasing disease prevalence, high mortality rates, and advancement in testing products.

Hospital-based laboratories dominated the market with a share of 57.69% in 2024. Hospital-based laboratories are equipped with advanced medical equipment and infrastructure for conducting a wide range of diagnostic tests and screenings, thereby providing demand for the segment.

The individuals segment held the largest market share of 67.98% in 2024. It can be attributed to the increasing awareness of general & preventive health benefits amongst the general population.

North America health check-up market dominated with a share of 37.30% in 2024, it is due to the increasing healthcare coverage across the region.

Browse more reports published by Grand View Research.

Health Check-up Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global health check-up market on the basis of on type, test type, application, service provider, end-use, and region:

Health Check-up Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

General Health Check-up

Preventive Health Check-up

Specialized Health Check-up

Routine And Wellness Health Check-up

Health Check-up Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Blood Glucose Test

Kidney Function Test

Bone Profile Test

Electrolyte Test

Liver Function Test

Lipid Profile Test

Special Biochemistry

Cardiac Biomarkers

Hormones & Vitamins

Tumor Markers

Others

Health Check-up Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cardiovascular Diseases

Metabolic Disorders

Cancer

Inflammatory Conditions

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Neurological Conditions

Others

Health Check-up Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospital-based Laboratories

Central Laboratories

Standalone Laboratories

Health Check-up End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Enterprise

Individuals

Health Check-up Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



Order a free sample PDF of the Health Check-up Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.