StrideCare Selected as a Preferred Employer Partner for Remington College

Dallas, TX, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Remington College, a nonprofit college based in Dallas, Texas has selected StrideCare, as a preferred Employer Partner. Remington College has 11 campuses throughout the United States offering career-focused diploma, associates, and bachelor’s degree programs in a variety of fields.

Understanding that qualified graduates trained and ready to work in today’s healthcare industry are in high demand, StrideCare is excited to partner with Remington College, to grow its bench strength for new and talented potential employees- Al Wilson, CEO

Remington College offers a Medical Assisting diploma and degree program which provides hands-on training in patient preparation, filing medical records, anatomy and physiology, and more, alongside doctors and nurses. Tuition for the Medical Assisting program includes the cost of students’ first attempt at the Certified Clinical Medical Assisting (CCMA) exam as well as the cost for the Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) certification.

The diploma program can be completed in as few as 9 months and the degree program can be completed in as few as 24 months. 2 Upon completion, students receive a diploma or Associate’s Degree in Medical Assisting.

“Adding StrideCare as another Texas-based company who is partnering as a preferred employer to support our Medical Assisting graduates is a great achievement and an enhancement we are proud to offer our graduates,”- Brandon Shedron, President of Remington College.

About Remington College

Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates 11 college campuses throughout the United States offering career-focused diploma, bachelor’s and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu.

About StrideCare

As the largest multi-specialty medical network in Texas, StrideCare focuses on providing comprehensive care for patients with lower extremity conditions. To enhance quality of life and prevent limb loss from both common and complex disorders, StrideCare’s team of specialists diagnose and treat podiatric foot and ankle difficulties, uterine fibroid complications, wound care, vascular, arterial, and venous conditions. In addition to cosmetic concerns, the team of specialists at StrideCare look for underlying complications and treat diabetic vascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, venous insufficiency, foot neuropathy, varicose veins, spider veins, uterine fibroids, diabetic foot ulcers, edema, wounds and more. Procedures take place at in-office or outpatient settings and are covered by most medical insurance companies and Medicare.

1 A preferred employer partnership is an employer who has an interest in hiring from Remington College. It does not guarantee employment.

2 Program completion times may vary based on individual performance/circumstances. Individual results may vary.

