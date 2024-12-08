Gerash Steiner & Blanton, P.C.: How an Auto Defect Lawyer Can Help You Recover Compensation and Hold the Right Party Liable

Denver, Colorado, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — When you are involved in an accident due to an automotive defect, the consequences can be life-altering. Not only are you left dealing with injuries, but also with the complexities of determining who is responsible for the malfunction and how to seek compensation. Fortunately, the skilled team at Gerash Steiner & Blanton, P.C., is ready to help you navigate this legal challenge.

Gerash Steiner & Blanton, P.C., a reputable Denver law firm, brings a wealth of experience in personal injury, medical malpractice, and criminal defense. The firm is committed to offering sensitive yet diligent legal representation. Their team of seasoned trial lawyers, including attorney Eric Steiner, M.D., who is also a medical doctor, is well-equipped to understand the intricacies of personal injury cases, including those stemming from automotive defects.

An auto defect lawyer plays a critical role in helping victims pursue compensation and hold the appropriate party responsible. These cases can be particularly challenging because multiple entities may be liable, including the vehicle manufacturer, parts supplier, or even the employer if a company vehicle was involved in the accident. This is where Gerash Steiner & Blanton, P.C., steps in, ensuring that every angle is explored to maximize your potential compensation.

Holding the Right Party Liable

One of the most difficult aspects of an auto defect case is determining who should be held accountable. Automotive defects could range from faulty airbags and seat belts to engine malfunctions and tire blowouts. In many instances, the vehicle manufacturer or parts supplier is at fault for producing a defective product. However, liability doesn’t always stop with the manufacturer.

For example, if the defective vehicle was a company car, the employer may be held liable for damages. Employers are often in a better financial position to cover damages caused by their employees driving company vehicles. Most companies have deeper pockets than individual employees, so it may be in your best interest to evaluate whether or not the employer can also be held responsible. The legal team at Gerash Steiner & Blanton, P.C. will thoroughly investigate the circumstances of your case to determine if the employer can be held accountable, which could significantly impact the compensation you are eligible to receive.

Recovering Compensation

Victims of automotive defects often face substantial financial burdens. These may include medical expenses, lost wages, rehabilitation costs, and emotional trauma. The experienced attorneys at Gerash Steiner & Blanton, P.C. are dedicated to securing fair compensation for their clients, helping them recover both financially and emotionally.

Their expertise in personal injury law, coupled with Attorney Steiner’s medical background, gives them a unique advantage when it comes to understanding the long-term effects of injuries. This allows them to effectively advocate for victims, ensuring that all potential damages, including future medical costs, are considered during settlement negotiations or trial.

