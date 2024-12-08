Swedish for Professionals announces rebranding, changes name to SpeakCharlie

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Swedish for Professionals has officially rebranded to SpeakCharlie. This change marks a significant transformation as we enhance our role as a globalization partner. SpeakCharlie is dedicated to empowering businesses to communicate and thrive across cultures, offering expanded services that break down language barriers and promote global success.

The rebranding journey from Swedish for Professionals to SpeakCharlie reflects our commitment to changing how companies communicate effectively in international contexts. While the fundamental mission of empowering international talents through language and cultural training remains unchanged, the new branding brings a fresh perspective and expanded services that focus on curiosity and the willingness to navigate different cultures. SpeakCharlie is not just about Swedish. The goal is to help companies break down language barriers, communicate across borders, and grow globally.

The new brand entails a new graphic profile and a modern website that enables companies to find the right programs for their international talents. SpeakCharlie marks a significant shift in the company’s identity and invites businesses to inspire a spirit of adventure and innovation within their teams.

Commenting on the rebrand, CEO, Carl Johan Casten Carlberg stated:

“The identity of SpeakCharlie reflects the modernity and playfulness of our groundbreaking training programs that daily help global teams collaborate better and communicate more effectively.”

Founder and chair of the board, Claudia Olsson, states:

“Since our founding, we have helped thousands of international talents with language training and education in intercultural competence. The launch of SpeakCharlie is a step in our global ambition to grow the company and, consequently, the positive impact we have as our programs enhance understanding between professionals from different cultures.”

About SpeakCharlie:

SpeakCharlie believes in the power of language and communication to bridge gaps and create a connected global community. Having worked with over 10,000 participants from global companies, SpeakCharlie offers a range of services including language training in Swedish, Business English, and Mandarin Chinese, along with cross-cultural workshops and globalization advisory services. These solutions are designed to enhance collaboration and drive success in international environments. To learn more, please visit us at https://www.speakcharlie.com/

Media contact:

Carl Johan Casten Carlberg

+46 736860515

carljohan.c.carlberg@speakcharlie.com