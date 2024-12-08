Smith & Holder, PLLC: Your Advocates in Personal Injury and Truck Accident Cases in Gulfport

Gulfport, Mississippi, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Truck and car accidents can have devastating impacts on the lives of those involved, often resulting in significant personal injuries and property damage. While the overall number of auto accidents is on a downward trend, the number of commercial trucking accidents has increased by 52% since 2009. Smith & Holder, PLLC, a leading law firm serving Gulfport, Biloxi, and Pascagoula, is committed to fighting for the rights of victims in these difficult times. The firm’s personal injury attorneys are aggressive yet compassionate advocates, ensuring every client receives the attention and legal support they deserve.

What Happens When a Truck Driver Has an Accident?

Truck accidents are unique in that they involve larger vehicles, commercial insurance, and federal regulations. When a truck driver causes an accident, there are multiple factors to consider. The trucking company, truck manufacturer, and other third parties may be held liable, depending on the circumstances. Smith & Holder, PLLC’s truck accident lawyers understand these complexities and work diligently to ensure responsible parties are held accountable, fighting for maximum compensation for the victim.

Statute of Limitation for Truck Accident Cases

In Mississippi, the statute of limitations for filing a personal injury lawsuit in a truck accident case is three years from the date of the accident. However, waiting too long to take action can complicate the process, as evidence may become harder to gather, and witness testimonies may fade over time. Smith & Holder, PLLC recommends victims contact an attorney as soon as possible to ensure a thorough investigation.

Common Injuries from Truck Accidents

Truck accidents often lead to severe injuries such as traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord damage, broken bones, and internal injuries. The sheer size and weight of commercial trucks mean that even a minor collision can result in life-altering consequences for the victims. Also, trucking accidents are particularly likely to result in a fatality because the mass and momentum of a truck far exceed that of an automobile. If the victim dies from his injuries, any personal injury claim that has been filed must be converted to a wrongful death claim. Smith & Holder, PLLC has helped countless clients recover compensation for their medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other damages.

Common Causes of Truck Accidents

There are well over ten million registered large/commercial trucks in the U.S. traveling nearly 300 billion miles. In addition, our country’s economy depends on these trucks to deliver nearly 70 percent of all freight per year. This means that annually, trucks transport around $671 billion worth of manufactured and retail goods every year. More volume means that accidents are more likely to occur. Truck accidents are frequently caused by driver fatigue, inexperienced drivers, improper maintenance, overloaded cargo, speeding, failure to stop, or distracted driving. Smith & Holder, PLLC’s legal team has extensive experience in investigating the causes of truck accidents and identifying negligence, whether on the part of the driver or the trucking company.

What to Look for in a Truck Accident Attorney

Choosing the right attorney is crucial after a truck accident. When hiring a truck accident attorney, it’s important to select one with experience, a strong track record, and a commitment to communication. At Smith & Holder, PLLC, clients can expect to speak to real people—not machines—and receive regular updates on their case. The attorneys make it a priority to return all calls within 24 hours and ensure clients feel supported throughout the process.

