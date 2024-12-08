Eminent Leader CE Shreekant Patil Inspires Nashik MSMEs for a Greener Future with WRI India at NEC

Nashik, Maharashtra, India, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — CE Shreekant Patil, an eminent industry leader and certified MSME consultant, served as the chief guest at a workshop organized by WRI India (World Resources Institute) in collaboration with NEC Nashik on 18th Oct.2024 from 2 PM to 6 PM.The event focused on promoting a just and inclusive transition towards sustainable electric mobility, specifically addressing the challenges and opportunities presented by the shift to electric vehicles (EVs) in the auto sector.

WRI India has developed a comprehensive strategic plan that emphasizes stakeholder engagement, partnerships, and targeted skilling programs for small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) within the automotive and related industries. This initiative aims to mitigate risks and capitalize on opportunities arising from the EV transition, thereby fostering a sustainable future for the region.

During the workshop, CE Shreekant Patil delivered an inspiring address, encouraging aspiring startups, students, and MSMEs to explore the vast opportunities in the EV market. He highlighted India’s potential in lithium extraction, noting that the country has approximately 5.9 million metric tons of lithium reserves. By developing domestic battery manufacturing capabilities, India can reduce its dependence on foreign imports and advance towards the goal of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

CE Shreekant Patil also emphasized the Indian government’s mission to achieve a 25% EV adoption rate by 2030, outlining various incentives, subsidies, and support systems available for businesses in the EV sector. He called on WRI India to support Nashik’s industries in transitioning from traditional automotive component manufacturing to producing EV components, reinforcing the city’s status as a key automotive hub supplying major OEMs in India.

The workshop saw participation from over 70 stakeholders, including industry professionals, startups, and academics. Notable attendees included Mr. Nikhil Kulkarni, GM of the NEC Incubation Centre, and Mr. Manas Vora from WRI India, who provided insights on government policies related to EVs and gathered feedback from the industry for submission to the Central Government.

The collaborative effort aims to position Nashik as a leading EV manufacturing cluster, leveraging its strategic location, skilled workforce, and existing infrastructure to facilitate the transition to sustainable mobility.