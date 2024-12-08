Hayward Cemetery and Funeral Center Presents Compassionate Programs for the Bereaved

Hayward, California, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Holy Sepulchre Cemetery & Funeral Center announces access to a selection of programs aimed at helping families and individuals in the aftermath of losing a loved one. These programs are intended to provide compassionate care and services to those in the East Bay area.

Key programs include the Pastoral Care Program, All Souls Remembrance Program, Mother Teresa Program, Family Heritage Program, and Precious Lives Program.

Pastoral Care Program

Holy Sepulchre offers recently bereaved families access to qualified pastoral ministers ready with prayer and comfort. This form of outreach helps those who have lost a loved one know that they are not alone. Help is available during these difficult times.

All Souls Remembrance Program

Cremated remains may be committed at the All Souls Remembrance Crypt at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center, no matter the faith of the individual.

Mother Teresa Program

Through the Mother Teresa Program, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center helps give back to the local community. This program provides cemetery and funeral assistance to those who otherwise may not be able to afford these services.

Family Heritage Program

Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center allows families to convert crypts and graves in select areas into family estates, creating a final resting place where multiple family members may be kept close.

Precious Lives Program

Support is also available for families dealing with the loss of a child. This includes sacred interment services.

About Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center

As part of the Catholic Funeral & Cemetery Services (CFCS) of the Diocese of Oakland, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center has a long-standing tradition of serving the community. They serve with dignity, respect, and a commitment to honoring the lives of loved ones.

Located in the East Bay community, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center offers personalized services that reflect the traditions and preferences of each individual and family.

Residents who want to inquire about funeral, cremation, or burial services or any of the programs discussed should visit the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery & Funeral Center website or call 510-537-6600.

Company: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery & Funeral Center

Address: 26320 Mission Blvd.

City: Hayward

State: CA

Zip code: 94544

Telephone number: 510-537-6600

Fax number: 510-537-4550