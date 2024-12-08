AAEON Unveils a Seven-Model Series of Modular HMI Panel PCs with 12th Gen Intel Core Processing

Taipei, Taiwan, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — AAEON (Stock Code: 6579), a leader in industrial PC solutions, has released the OMNI-ADP series, a range of Modular HMI Panel PCs featuring seven display sizes ranging from 10.4” to 21.5”, powered by 12th Generation Intel® Core™ processors. The OMNI-ADP series follows the same modular design as its predecessors, offering users the freedom to select different display sizes and upgrade or customize components based on project requirements.

Across the series is a choice of either PCAP and 5-wire resistive touchscreens, IP65 aluminum front bezel design, and both panel and VESA mounting options. Depending on the model, the OMNI-ADP PCs offer resolutions from 1024 x 768 at the lowest end to 1920 x 1080 for the 21.5” screen model.

The OMNI-ADP series is equipped with a number of features conducive to deployment in various industrial computing markets, including wide power input ranges of 9V to 30V, a temperature tolerance of -20°C to 50°C, an IP65 aluminum front bezel for dust and water resistance, and passive heat dissipation for fanless operation. It is therefore no surprise that AAEON view the series as well-position to power applications such as human-machine interface (HMI) and building management solutions.

With a number of configurations and sizes available, the OMNI-ADP series represents the largest increase in processing performance AAEON’s Panel PC portfolio has ever seen, with the series’ selection of CPUs maxing out with the 15W Intel® Core™ i7-1265UE, which offers up to 10 cores and 12 threads based on the performance hybrid architecture of Intel’s 12th Generation. Joining this is up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR5 system memory capacity via two SODIMM slots, as well as both a 2.5” SATA drive bay and an M.2 2280 M-Key for NVMe.

A wide variety of industrial interfaces are present across the series, with the most fitting being dual DB-9 ports offering RS-232/422/485, with a further two internal wafers providing RS-232/422/485 for use with expansion modules. These are joined by three USB Type-A ports (USB 3.2 Gen 2 signal) and one USB Type-C for either USB 3.2 Gen 2 or DP 1.4. The series also boasts two RJ-45 ports, running at 1GbE and 2.5GbE speeds apiece.

The series offers multiple expansion options, with the most notable being support for both 5G and Wi-Fi via M.2 3052 B-Key and M.2 2230 E-Key slots, respectively. Further expansion includes the aforementioned M.2 2280 M-Key for NVMe storage and a Nano SIM card slot.

