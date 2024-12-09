Future Electronics Celebrates Peter Britsch’s 25th Anniversary

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics is delighted to announce the 25th work anniversary of Peter Britsch, Western Area Regional Sales Manager for Future Lighting Solutions (FLS).

Peter joined Future Electronics in 1999 as a Strategic Account Manager and quickly distinguished himself through his strategic thinking and exceptional client relationships. In 2002, he was promoted to General Sales Manager at the San Jose branch. By 2009, Peter had become the Regional Sales Manager for the Western US and Canada, where he currently oversees Future Lighting Solutions’ regional sales operations.

Reflecting on his time at Future Electronics, Peter shared: “My time at Future has been wonderful. The people I work with have a sense of urgency and truly care about their jobs and each other. The company culture has always recognized the people are the true asset of the company—and treat them accordingly.”

Peter graduated with a business degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and has been married to his wife for 26 years. They have one son, who graduated from Arizona State University. Outside of working at Future Electronics, Peter enjoys traveling, snow skiing, wakeboarding, and golfing.

Future Electronics extends its heartfelt congratulations to Peter Britsch for reaching this incredible milestone and looks forward to many more years of his leadership and contributions.

