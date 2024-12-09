Sumexus Launches Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services in North Texas

Texas, USA, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Sumexus is excited to announce the launch of its Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) services across Tarrant, Johnson, Parker, Denton, Dallas, Arlington, Fort Worth, and Mansfield. This new initiative aims to enhance access to healthcare for residents in these areas, ensuring that individuals can reach their medical appointments safely and reliably.

As healthcare becomes increasingly vital, many individuals face challenges in accessing necessary services due to mobility issues, lack of personal transportation, or financial constraints. Recognizing this need, Sumexus is dedicated to providing high-quality, patient-centered transportation solutions that facilitate access to medical care.

Key Features of Sumexus NEMT Services:

– Comprehensive Door-to-Door Transportation: Our trained drivers offer a full door-to-door service, picking up patients from their homes and ensuring they arrive safely at their appointments. This service caters to individuals with various mobility needs, including those who require wheelchairs or stretchers.

– Safety and Comfort: The vehicles used in our NEMT program are specially equipped to accommodate different patient requirements. Each vehicle is fitted with necessary safety features, including secure seating and wheelchair tie-downs, to ensure a comfortable and safe ride.

– Coordination with Healthcare Providers: Sumexus is committed to seamless communication with local healthcare providers. We work closely with hospitals and clinics to ensure that transport schedules align with patient appointments, providing an efficient and hassle-free experience.

– Flexible Scheduling Options: Our NEMT services are available seven days a week, catering to a variety of medical needs, including routine check-ups, rehabilitation sessions, and hospital discharges. Patients can easily schedule rides at their convenience.

– Affordability: Sumexus understands the financial burdens many families face. We strive to keep our services affordable, accepting various insurance plans and offering competitive rates for self-pay patients.

“We believe that everyone deserves access to healthcare, regardless of their transportation situation,” said Godfrey Odubassa, Managing Member at Sumexus. “Our NEMT services are designed to remove barriers, enabling individuals to prioritize their health and well-being without the stress of transportation issues.”

Residents in Tarrant, Johnson, Parker, Denton, Dallas, Arlington, Fort Worth, and Mansfield can schedule their NEMT services by calling 817-997-4733 or visiting our website at https://sumexus.com/ . Our dedicated team is available to assist with scheduling and any questions regarding services.

About Sumexus

Sumexus is committed to improving the health and quality of life of individuals in North Texas through innovative transportation solutions. With a focus on patient-centered care, we aim to enhance accessibility and reduce barriers to healthcare, empowering individuals to take charge of their health.

For more information about Sumexus and our NEMT services, please visit https://sumexus.com/ or contact Godfrey Odubassa at 817-997-4733.

Media Inquiries:

Godfrey Odubassa

Managing Member

Sumexus LLC

817-997-4733

Sumexus@sumexus.com