Explore Global Innovation Hub for Manufacturing – Six Connected Shows Set to Open in Shenzhen in November

Shenzhen, China, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — From November 6-8, 2024, RX Greater China will host “6 Connected Shows – A Mega Feast of Innovation” at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. This event will bring together six leading exhibitions, providing a comprehensive platform for innovation and synergy across key industries in the world of advanced manufacturing, including automotive, electronics, smart display and advanced materials industries.

A Powerhouse for Advanced Manufacturing and Industrial Transformation

As global manufacturing rapidly evolves, with technologies like AI, automation, and green energy reshaping industries, this Mega Feast comes at a pivotal time. The six interconnected shows, namely Automotive World China, AMTS & AHTE South China, NEPCON Asia, ES Show, C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN, and FILM & TAPE EXPO, will jointly showcase cutting-edge solutions driving industrial transformation and sustainable development.

With over 3,500 exhibitors spanning 140,000 square meters across 7 halls, the event offers unparalleled cross-sector opportunities to explore the latest innovations, build partnerships and optimize supply chain that will define the future of manufacturing.

Highlighting New Elements and Cross-Border Cooperation

This year, new exhibition zones such as the Power Semiconductor Packaging Technology Demonstration Area will debut, showcasing breakthroughs in semiconductor packaging. Additionally, CPCA Show Plus 2024 will be co-located thanks to a strategic partnership between RX and the China Printed Circuit Association. The show will cover the entire electronic circuit industry chain and gather leading global manufacturers to foster technical exchanges and partnerships.

New exhibitors at the Mega Feast will include Sunlord Electronics, TAIYO YUDEN, FAVORED, TDK, ABB, HIWIN, SMIBA, SMC, 3M, DON OPTICS, ZACROS, DESOUTTER, WELLSAFE, Aerospace-Huayang and many more. Attendees will discover over 1,000 product debuts and innovations from a strong lineup of exhibitors including Dielektrik UAB, ASMPT, ABB, DOW, Han’s, BYD, etc. The automotive electronic automation production line to be launched by ruhlamat (Changchun) on the show floor cleverly integrates cutting-edge technologies of digital sensing, RFID and AI. JBC will showcase a rechargeable soldering station, which addresses users’ concern about the battery level during use thanks to its portable design. TCL CSOT’s game-changing 158” MLCD Display will make an impact to onsite visitors.

DeepRoute.ai, a leading autonomous driving enterprise, will launch the ‘Autonomous Driving Test Ride’ during the AWC exhibition. Test ride routes will cover various scenarios in complex urban environments. Riders will gain a personal experience and insight of the development of the latest smart driving technology while enjoying the convenience and comfort brought by it.

International Program for Inspirations, Dialogues and Business Matching

Beyond the exhibitions, attendees will devolve into the latest advancements in automotive technology, smart manufacturing, and sustainability at a diversity of international activities and draw inspirations. Delegations from countries and regions including Sweden and ASEAN will lead discussions on cross-border collaboration, investment opportunities, and future trends.

Key events include the Sweden Day, focusing on innovative and sustainable solutions of Northern Europe automotive supply chains, and the ASEAN Day and Malaysia Investment Seminar whereby co-operation and investment opportunities in new energy vehicle and ICV will be discussed.

The event will also host overseas visitor groups led by organizations such as Business Sweden, the European and American Chamber of Commerce, the Thai Federation of Industries, Vietnam Electronic Industries Association. These overseas buyers will attend matchmaking sessions with exhibitors, hold dialogues with peers from around the world, and visit local tech giants such as BYD to experience advanced manufacturing in China on the field.

Gain Insights from 80+ Forums

The Mega Feast will feature over 80 trade forums, product launch presentations, and matchmaking sessions. Industry leaders such as Huawei, GAC Group, BYD, OPPO, Midea, Siemens, BOSCH, Valeo, BOE, HSAE will gather to discuss core topics like AI, advanced packaging, automation, new energy vehicles and ICV, semiconductors, highly functional materials, new high-definition display and ESG.

The Mega Feast expects 500+ visitor groups from China and abroad attending to source latest automation and digitalization solutions with the objective to improve production efficiency and build more competitive products. The Mega Feast is the venue to secure new business deals and to forge strategic partnerships.

Join the Future of Innovation

Already attracting over 100,000 pre-registered visitors from 100+ countries and regions, including key decision-makers and experts from across ASEAN, Japan, Korea, India, Europe, the 6 Connected Shows promise to be the global platform for the future of manufacturing. We invite you to be part of this exciting innovation-driven Mega Feast in Shenzhen, China’s Silicon Valley, during Nov 6-8, 2024.

For more information, please visit: https://www.rxglobal.com.cn/zh-cn/megaen.html

##

For visitor enquiries, please contact:

Mr. Alan Li

E: alan.lee@rxglobal.com

Mobile/WhatsApp: +86 158 9757 6857

Mr. Walden Li

E: walden.li@rxglobal.com

Mobile/WhatsApp: +86 136 5125 1335

For media enquiries, please contact

Ms. Jessie Lu

Tel: +86 21-2231 7112

Email: jessie.lu@rxglobal.com