SmithLife Homecare Honored with the 2024 Washington Jewish Week Readers’ Choice Award for Best in Home Care

Rockville, MD, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — SmithLife Homecare, a premier provider of senior care services in Montgomery County, MD, Washington, DC, and neighboring areas, is proud to announce that it has been named the Best in Home Care in the 2024 Washington Jewish Week Readers’ Choice Awards. This prestigious recognition underscores the company’s steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional and compassionate care tailored to seniors and their loved ones.

For more than 24 years, SmithLife Homecare has been trusted by families to provide quality in-home support, designed to help seniors maintain their independence and dignity. The company’s team of over 400 professionals, including Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), Home Health Aides (HHAs), Geriatric Nurse Assistants (GNAs), Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs), and Certified Medication Technicians (CMTs), ensures that each client receives personalized and attentive care.

Le’ Aira Gonzalez, SmithLife Homecare’s Agency Director, expressed her appreciation: “This recognition reflects the faith and trust that our clients and community have placed in us. We are truly grateful to continue providing top-tier care to families throughout Maryland and Washington, DC.”

Tailored Care Solutions to Meet Every Need

At SmithLife Homecare, the focus is not just on providing care, but on creating care experiences that are uniquely suited to each individual’s needs. The company’s Care Specialists work closely with families to develop personalized care plans that are flexible and can be adjusted with minimal notice, ensuring peace of mind.

Managing the complexities of insurance and billing is another way SmithLife Homecare supports families, allowing them to focus on their loved ones’ well-being. Each client is assigned a dedicated Client Liaison who provides regular updates and ensures care plans are continually refined as needs evolve.

“We prioritize proactive care,” said Gonzalez. “Through ongoing home visits and service adjustments, we ensure that we are always delivering the highest level of care.”

Commitment to Training and Support

SmithLife Homecare places a high priority on training and professional development for its caregivers, with ongoing education overseen by a Director of Nursing. Caregivers are equipped to handle diverse care needs, from routine personal care to more specialized services for those living with conditions like Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Unlike many other agencies, SmithLife Homecare provides Registered Nurse (RN) assessments and follow-up visits at no additional charge, ensuring families receive expert care without unnecessary costs.

As an approved provider for respite coordination through The Arc Montgomery County, SmithLife Homecare also offers support for family caregivers who need a break, ensuring loved ones continue to receive the same high standard of care.

A Valued Community Partner

SmithLife Homecare’s enduring collaboration with Charles E. Smith Life Communities is a cornerstone of the agency’s commitment to delivering holistic care. This partnership allows SmithLife Homecare to offer an enhanced care experience while maintaining cost-effective pricing for families.

“Our community partnerships elevate the quality of care we provide,” said Gonzalez. “Through our relationship with Charles E. Smith Life Communities, we’re able to offer a more comprehensive approach to home care.”

Always Here to Help

Understanding that care needs can arise at any moment, SmithLife Homecare offers round-the-clock availability for new services and urgent care situations. Whether families are navigating an unexpected need for care or have questions about beginning services, the SmithLife Homecare team is always ready to provide assistance.

About SmithLife Homecare

SmithLife Homecare has been serving the Washington, DC metropolitan area and Montgomery County, MD for over 24 years, offering a full spectrum of in-home care services. From personal care and companion care to Alzheimer’s and dementia support, the company is dedicated to helping seniors live comfortably and independently. Fully licensed, bonded, and insured, SmithLife Homecare provides families with the assurance that their loved ones are in good hands.

For additional information, please visit www.smithlifehomecare.com

Media Contact: Renan Augusto, MS, CDP, SHSS

Director of Digital Marketing

SmithLife Homecare

Email: info@smithlifehomecare.com

Website: www.smithlifehomecare.com