Brewlando to acquire Sanford Brewing Company, expand to four locations

Orlando, FL, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Raise your glasses, Central Florida! The beloved Sanford Brewing Company is set to make a triumphant return, thanks to Brewlando, a cherished name in Orlando’s local craft scene.

Brewlando has announced its acquisition of both the Sanford and Maitland locations of Sanford Brewing Company. Both locations will reopen under the new banner, Sanford Brewing Company by Brewlando. This expansion marks a significant growth for Brewlando, doubling its presence from two to four locations.

“Seeing the heartfelt support and enduring legacy of Sanford Brewing Company inspired us deeply,” said Shara Pathak, Brewlando’s owner. “Brewlando is dedicated to fostering community and connection. We are thrilled to expand Brewlando while preserving everything that Sanford Brewing Company’s fans love—loyal staff, fantastic atmosphere, and of course, exceptional beer.”

This acquisition echoes Brewlando’s origins. When Pathak learned about the potential closure of the brewery that became Brewlando, her passion for Central Florida drove her to act. Despite having no prior experience in the brewing industry, she harnessed her background in manufacturing and technology with an entrepreneurial spirit to create Brewlando. Currently, it is one of the 2 percent of breweries in the country that is fully woman-owned, and with this acquisition, it will become the largest in Central Florida.

Brewlando’s growth has been nothing short of remarkable. With the recent expansion of The Winery and Tasting Room at ICON Park this month, Brewlando has already doubled its footprint—and now it’s done so again.

Opened in 2022, Brewlando proudly offers over 20 in-house crafted beers, all with a uniquely local flair. The Winery & Tasting Room by Brewlando further extends its reach, featuring an impressive selection of over 60 carefully curated wines, Brewlando’s craft beer and charcuterie boards.

Looking ahead, Pathak assures fans that Sanford Brewing Company by Brewlando will maintain as much of the menu and tap list that locals adore while infusing Brewlando’s creative spirit into the mix.

For more information about Brewlando, visit https://www.brewlando.com/.

About Brewlando

Brewlando is Orlando’s premier craft beverage destination, renowned for its innovative approach to brewing and its commitment to quality, creativity, and community. With over 20 beers on tap, all crafted in-house, Brewlando offers an extensive selection that caters to a variety of tastes. The brewing process emphasizes quality ingredients and innovative techniques, allowing us to create both classic favorites and bold new flavors. Whether you’re a seasoned beer and cider enthusiast or new to the craft beverage scene, Brewlando provides an inviting atmosphere where you can explore and enjoy our diverse lineup. With a strong lineage of innovation and growth, Brewlando continues to lead the way in craft brewing excellence.