‘Star Wars,’ ‘Superman & Lois,’ ‘Doctor Who,’ ‘Buffy’ Guests Among Next Set Of Fan Expo New Orleans Celebrities

NEW ORLEANS, USA, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — FAN EXPO New Orleans today announced its second set of celebrity commitments, and for fans of some of the most popular entertainment franchises, it’s an absolute bonanza. Among the guests now attending the annual extravaganza, January 10-12, 2025, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, are original Star Wars standout Anthony Daniels, “Superman & Lois” headliners Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch, “Doctor Who” Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star James Marsters among nine newcomers to the lineup.

The sci-fi drama “Resident Alien” (Alice Wetterlund and Sara Tomko) and teen romance “High School Musical” (Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel) are also well-represented in the additions with stars of those programs on board.

Daniels, best known to fans as “C-3PO” across the Star Wars franchise, has more than 100 acting, producing and writing credits. Apart from the dozens of appearances as the beloved droid, the British native portrayed “Tak” in the 2018 film Solo and had a recurring role in the “Ghosts of Albion” series, and UK’s “The Country Diary of an Edwardian Lady.” Daniels has written extensively about his experiences, especially in his “New Improved Wonder Column” in the original Star Wars Insider magazine.

Hoechlin stars as “Clark Kent/Superman” in the CW series “Superman & Lois,” now in its fourth season. He also earned attention for his role as “Derek Hale” on the hit MTV series “Teen Wolf” and his breakout performance came at 15, starring alongside Tom Hanks in the critically acclaimed Road to Perdition (2002).

Tulloch was already familiar to genre fans for appearances as “Lois Lane” in DC hits “Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Batwoman,” “Supergirl” and others, and for her work in The Artist, Concussion and “Grimm” before vaulting to prominence in the intrepid reporter role alongside Hoechlin in the current series.

Whittaker took her star turn as the Thirteenth Doctor, and first female in the role, on the revived “Doctor Who” series in 2017. Additionally, she played opposite another “Doctor Who” alum, David Tennant, in the British ITV drama series “Broadchurch” and narrates the animated children’s show “Ready Eddie Go!”

Millions of fans worldwide first got to know Marsters as “Spike” in the hits “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Angel.” With film roles in Dragon Ball and P.S. I Love You and guest TV appearances on “Smallville,” “Without a Trace,” “Warehouse 13,” a recurring role on “Witches of East End” and many others, the multi-talented Marsters is also a singer-songwriter who has performed sold-out concerts on three continents.

They join an already impressive lineup that includes four beloved stars of the Back to the Future trilogy, Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Tom Wilson, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the first installment in the franchise; the “Smallville” trio of Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum and Kristin Kreuk; plus “Firefly” standout Alan Tudyk.

FAN EXPO New Orleans features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.

New Orleans is the first event on the 2025 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

